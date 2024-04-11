‘Kill zone’ set up for the men shot dead by SAS in Coagh in 1991 – solicitor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Kill zone’ set up for the men shot dead by SAS in Coagh in 1991 – solicitor

By Press Association
Solicitor Padraig O Muirigh (centre) with members of the families of Peter (known as Michael) Ryan and Tony Doris, two of the three men killed by the SAS during an incident at Coagh, Co Tyrone in June 1991 (Rebecca Black/PA)
Solicitor Padraig O Muirigh (centre) with members of the families of Peter (known as Michael) Ryan and Tony Doris, two of the three men killed by the SAS during an incident at Coagh, Co Tyrone in June 1991 (Rebecca Black/PA)

A “kill zone” was set up by SAS soldiers tasked to arrest IRA men in Co Tyrone in 1991, a solicitor has said.

The deaths of Peter Ryan, Tony Doris and Lawrence McNally in Coagh were examined at an inquest which concluded on Thursday.

Delivering his provisional findings at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast, Mr Justice Michael Humphreys said he was satisfied the use of force was “reasonable” as the soldiers had an honest belief that it was necessary in order to prevent loss of life.

Royal Courts of Justice Belfast
The crest of the Royal Courts of Justice where the High Court and the Court of Appeal sit in Belfast, Northern Ireland (PA)

But he was also critical of the planning of the army operation saying there was an “overwhelming likelihood” it would result in loss of life.

The coroner also criticised the police investigation as “woefully inadequate”, and slammed the destruction by soldiers of an army video and other documentation around the incident.

He further said that rather than condemning the destroying of the video, the response of senior officers in the British Army “has been to excuse, justify and support such reprehensible conduct”.

The army had been tasked to make “hard arrests” following intelligence that a former UDR soldier was to be targeted by the IRA at a car park in Coagh.

On the day, the three men died in a hail of bullets.

Speaking outside court, solicitor Padraig O Muirigh, who acts for the families of Peter Ryan and Tony Doris, contended that a “kill zone” was set up.

“The clients that I represent have always maintained there was a shoot-to-kill policy operating at this particular time, what these findings show is that a kill zone was effectively set up,” he said.

SAS Coagh shooting inquest
Solicitor Padraig O Muirigh (centre) with members of the families of Peter Ryan (known as Michael) and Tony Doris (Rebecca Black/PA)

“The planning of the operation was deliberate to avoid an arrest situation, and as the coroner said we had an inevitable outcome.

“Whilst there is disappointment that he has found the force used was justified, we take some positive things from these findings.”

He went on: “What we see in the aftermath is a very clear cover up of that shoot to kill policy, both in terms of how the British Army destroyed a crucial video which would have assisted this coroner and important documentation relevant to the inquest, and as he describes it, the woefully inadequate RUC investigation meant that the full facts would never be before this inquest so that cover up was also a critical part, in my view, of this operation.”

Mr Ryan’s brother Donal contended there were “at least two opportunities to arrest these men”.

“They left it to the last which was the impossible situation where there was no other option but to take lethal force … they brought them into the kill zone where there was no way these men were ever going to survive,” he said.