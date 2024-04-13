Several people feared dead in Sydney shopping centre stabbing By Press Association April 13 2024, 8:21 am April 13 2024, 8:21 am Share Several people feared dead in Sydney shopping centre stabbing Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6431999/several-people-feared-dead-in-sydney-shopping-centre-stabbing/ Copy Link Police tape near a crime scene (Peter Byrne/PA) Several people have been stabbed and a man has been shot at a shopping centre near Australia’s Bondi beach. Australian media said four people had died and more had been injured by a man stabbing people at the Westfield Bondi Junction centre in Sydney. New South Wales Police said in a statement: “A critical incident has commenced following the shooting of a male at Bondi Junction. “Just before 4pm, emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction following reports of multiple people stabbed.” News website news.com.au reported witnesses claiming a man began stabbing shoppers at random before being shot by police.