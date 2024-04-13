Several people feared dead in Sydney shopping centre stabbing

Several people have been stabbed and a man has been shot at a shopping centre near Australia’s Bondi beach.

Australian media said four people had died and more had been injured by a man stabbing people at the Westfield Bondi Junction centre in Sydney.

New South Wales Police said in a statement: “A critical incident has commenced following the shooting of a male at Bondi Junction.

“Just before 4pm, emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction following reports of multiple people stabbed.”

News website news.com.au reported witnesses claiming a man began stabbing shoppers at random before being shot by police.