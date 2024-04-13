Nine-month-old baby undergoes surgery after being stabbed in Sydney attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nine-month-old baby undergoes surgery after being stabbed in Sydney attack

By Press Association
Emergency services at Bondi Junction (Steven Saphore/AAP Image via AP)
A nine-month-old baby has undergone surgery after being attacked during a stabbing spree by a knifeman in a Sydney shopping centre.

It has been reported that the baby’s mother died in hospital after the attack by a lone knifeman.

Australian website News.com.au reported that the baby was stabbed in the stomach and the mother had subsequently died in hospital.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb told a press conference: “The last update I had was that it (the baby) had been in surgery and it’s too early to say really. But it’s awful.”

Asked about reports that the baby’s mother had died in hospital, Ms Webb said: “I’ve heard that same rumour but I can’t confirm that.”

A witness to the stabbings said he helped the baby and mother after they were attacked.

The man told 9News Sydney: “The baby got stabbed. The mum got stabbed and came over with a baby and threw it at me – I was holding the baby, it looked pretty bad.

“There was a lot of blood on the floor. I hope the baby is all right.”

The man’s brother said: “He helped with holding the baby and trying to compress the baby and same with the mother.

“We just kept yelling out to get some clothes, get some shirts and just help us to compress and stop the baby from bleeding.

“With my brother holding the baby so well and really compressing, I think the baby’s fine.

POLICE Australia
(PA Graphics)

“The mother, unfortunately, started to have a lot of blood come out of her mouth.”

The man added: “We were just shopping and saw the man run up to the woman with the baby and then we were both ready to go and help out.

“But I just said to my brother, we’ve got to run in – ran in, told the guys to lock up the doors and then the mother came with the baby bleeding, stabbed. We got them into the store and just got them safe and then rang for help.”