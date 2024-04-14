Dance teacher who inspired thousands of students dies aged 106

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dance teacher who inspired thousands of students dies aged 106

By Press Association
Angela Redgrave was honoured with a British Empire Medal for her services to dance in the late Queen’s 2022 Birthday Honours (Redgrave family/PA)
A dance teacher who inspired thousands of students and was awarded a British Empire Medal has died aged 106.

Angela Redgrave was honoured for her services to dance in the late Queen’s 2022 Birthday Honours.

She was the principal of the Bristol School of Dancing for over half a century after acquiring its premises in 1970.

Miss Redgrave was born in Finchley, north London, in 1917 and began dancing at the relatively late age of 10 before joining a prestigious performing arts school in the city at the age of 16.

Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2022
Angela Redgrave was the principal of the Bristol School of Dancing from 1970 (Redgrave family/PA)

After the Second World War, she moved to Somerset where she trained as a teacher and eventually opened her own dance school, where she taught thousands of young people.

When she started dancing as a child, she was taught the Royal Academy of Dancing Syllabus, which she followed for the rest of her life.

She did not stop teaching during the coronavirus lockdown and moved lessons online with the help of her daughter.

Aged 104, she was the oldest of 1,134 people to receive a birthday honour marking Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

She said at the time she felt “very honoured to be presented with such a lovely award”.

The Bristol School of Dancing posted a tribute to the “wonderful and beautiful” dance teacher on social media.

Saying she had died on Saturday, the school said: “It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Miss Angela Redgrave.

“A wonderful and beautiful lady who was an inspiration to us all and will be greatly missed.”