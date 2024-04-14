Sunset Boulevard with Nicole Scherzinger storms Olivier Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunset Boulevard with Nicole Scherzinger storms Olivier Awards

By Press Association
Nicole Scherzinger attending the Olivier Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall (Ian West/PA)
Sunset Boulevard has earned seven wins following a starring turn from Nicole Scherzinger.

The US actress and singer won the best actress in a musical gong at the Royal Albert Hall as the reinterpretation of the 1950 black comedy of the same name also picked up best director and best musical revival.

Tom Francis also won the best actor in a musical gong for his role in the show at the Savoy Theatre.

Olivier Awards 2024 – London
Tom Francis and Nicole Scherzinger with their awards (Ian West/PA)

Referring to her almost tripping before accepting her award on stage at the Royal Albert Hall, Scherzinger said: “Thank God for saving me from that trip right there,” before adding that she was “nothing without him”.

The Pussycat Dolls singer also said that “coming from really humble beginnings I always wanted to be a singer and do musicals”.

She added that she wanted to do “so many roles” and joked that the failing Hollywood star, Norma Desmond, depicted in the original film, was not “one of them”.

Meanwhile, Dame Arlene Phillips also received a standing ovation following her winning her first competitive Olivier for her choreography on the musical Guys & Dolls.

The 80-year-old former Strictly Come Dancing star thanked fellow choreographer James Cousins for helping her by “crawling around” on the floor to demonstrate the movements when she had issues with her knees.

Succession star Sarah Snook won best actress in a play for her performance in the one-woman show The Picture Of Dorian Gray and Mark Gatiss secured best actor in a play for The Motive And The Cue at the National Theatre.

Olivier Awards 2024 – London
Mark Gatiss picked up the best actor award at the Oliviers (Ian West/PA)

Gatiss told the audience that the announcer had mispronounced his name, before thanking his husband, actor and writer Ian Hallard, for “putting up with his haircut”.

He beat UK actors Joseph Fiennes, who played England manager Gareth Southgate in Dear England, Happy Valley’s James Norton, Doctor Who star and Scottish actor David Tennant and Irish star Andrew Scott.

Snook paid tribute to Oscar Wilde, the author of The Picture Of Dorian Gray, for coming up with the story in the first place and paid tribute to the one-woman show’s production staff and director.

The Olivier for best new play went to Dear England by James Graham, who thanked the teachers at his Nottingham comprehensive school which he said was in the “red wall”.

He added that he was “so grateful” to his teachers for thinking “working class kids” should learn theatre.

Best actress in a supporting role went to When Winston Went To War With The Wireless star Haydn Gwynne, who died last year at the age of 66, and Will Close scooped a best supporting actor win for Dear England at the National Theatre.

Olivier Awards 2024 – London
Will Close won best actor in a supporting role (Ian West/PA)

Close thanked footballer Harry Kane, whom he played in the production, and Joseph Fiennes for being a “hero”.

He also paid tribute to his mother, saying: “My mum who passed away with Covid … here’s to all the single mums in council housing.”

The first prize of the evening was given to Vanya, starring Scott, for best revival.

The ceremony was hosted by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham.