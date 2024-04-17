Why was Hugh Grant ‘at risk of £10m in costs’ in case against The Sun publisher?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Why was Hugh Grant ‘at risk of £10m in costs’ in case against The Sun publisher?

By Press Association
Actor Hugh Grant has said he settled his High Court claim against The Sun newspaper’s publisher due to the risk of facing a £10m legal bill if his case went to trial (Daniel Leal/PA)
Actor Hugh Grant has said he settled his High Court claim against The Sun newspaper’s publisher due to the risk of facing a £10m legal bill if his case went to trial (Daniel Leal/PA)

Hugh Grant has said he settled his High Court claim against The Sun newspaper’s publisher due to the risk of facing a £10 million legal bill if his case went to trial.

In a series of posts on X on Wednesday, the actor said he had been offered an “enormous sum of money” by News Group Newspapers (NGN) to settle his claim over allegations of unlawful information gathering.

The Notting Hill star said that, while he did not wish to settle his case, “the rules around civil litigation mean that if I proceed to trial and the court awards me damages that are even a penny less than the settlement offer, I would have to pay the legal costs of both sides”.

Tamsin Allen, head of media and information law at Bindmans, said usually “the loser pays the winner’s costs”, but that a regulation designed to encourage settlements before trial that can change this.

She said: “When the newspaper makes an offer to pay a certain amount of money in damages, the judge doesn’t see the offer.

“Costs almost always exceed damages, sometimes by hundreds of thousands of pounds.

“So, instead of receiving damages, the winner can find themselves paying out enormous sums to their beaten opponent.”

And Gideon Benaim, partner and head of the reputation protection team at Simkins LLP, said there are “very serious ramifications” if a person receiving an offer does not accept it and is then less successful at trial.

“Hugh Grant must have been left in little doubt by his lawyers that the offer was at such a level that he may not actually ‘beat’ it at trial,” he said.

“Therefore, even though he may have preferred to have his day in open court, the risks were simply too great and he accepted it.”

NGN privacy case
Hugh Grant previously attended hearings in claims against News Group Newspapers (James Manning/PA)

Nikki Edwards, president of the London Solicitors Litigation Association, said that costs of taking a case to trial can be “eye watering”, making legal claims “a high stakes undertaking”.

She added that even if the difference between the damages awarded and the offer is “minimal”, the winner of a case could still be made to pay the loser’s costs.

Ms Edwards added: “The consequences are significant and include a requirement to pay the costs of the offeror from a date shortly after the offer is made, at a much higher proportion than would otherwise be ordered and with interest on those costs at up to 10%.”

Prateek Swaika, partner at Boies Schiller Flexner, said Mr Grant may have settled his case “because of the extreme effects of the court’s costs liability rules rather than because of the merits of his claim”.

He added: “Plainly, obtaining proper access to justice and redress in a timely and cost-effective manner remains a live issue for claimants in libel litigation and not just for defendant publishers, contrary to what some may portray in the current climate.”

Mr Grant had brought legal action against News Group Newspapers (NGN) in relation to The Sun only, alleging he was targeted by journalists and private investigators, having previously settled a claim with the publisher in 2012 relating to the News Of The World.

He was among a number of individuals, including the Duke of Sussex, bringing claims against NGN.
NGN has previously denied any unlawful activity took place at The Sun.

The High Court in London heard on Wednesday that there are 42 outstanding claims against the publisher, with some due to be heard at a trial in January 2025.