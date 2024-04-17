Single ticket wins £5.2 million lottery jackpot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Single ticket wins £5.2 million lottery jackpot

By Press Association
The estimated jackpot for Saturday’s Lotto draw now stands at £3.8 million (Alamy/PA)
One ticket-holder has scooped Wednesday’s £5.2 million top lottery prize.

They matched all six main numbers to win £5,281,290, while another Lotto player matched five numbers and the bonus ball to collect £1 million.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “This lucky winner joins the five millionaires made on Lotto last week, after two lucky players matched five main numbers and the bonus ball to each win £1 million in the draw on Wednesday April 10, followed by three lucky players who scooped the same prize in the draw on Saturday April 13.

Mr Carter advised players to check their tickets and call The National Lottery to claim the jackpot prize.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday’s Lotto draw now stands at £3.8 million.

The winning numbers were 11, 26, 28, 31, 35, 39 and the bonus number was 40.

Set of balls 3 and draw machine Guinevere were used.

Further down the prize table, 38 players who each won £1,750 after matching five of the six numbers.

Meanwhile, a single ticket-holder won £350,000 by matching all five numbers in Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, and four players matched four numbers in the draw to claim £13,000 each.

The winning Thunderball numbers were: 07, 16, 29, 32, 35 and the Thunderball number was 01.

No players took the top prize of £500,000 by matching five numbers plus the Thunderball, however there was one winner of the second largest prize of £5,000 for matching five numbers.