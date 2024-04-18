William receives get well soon cards for Kate on visit to food charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William receives get well soon cards for Kate on visit to food charity

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales helped make bolognaise sauce during a visit to Surplus to Supper (Alastair Grant/PA)
The Prince of Wales helped make bolognaise sauce during a visit to Surplus to Supper (Alastair Grant/PA)

The Prince of Wales has received heartfelt cards of support for his wife and the King during his first public event since Kate’s cancer diagnosis was revealed.

William appeared touched by the messages from volunteer Rachel Candappa, who was working at a food distribution charity the royal visited in Surrey.

When she asked about the Princess of Wales, telling him to “take care of her”, William replied: “I will.”

William visits food charity
William talks to van drivers during a visit to Surplus to Supper in Surrey (Alastair Grant/PA)

The future king smiled, joked and appeared relaxed as he toured Surplus to Supper, based in Sunbury-on-Thames, learning about its work supplying foodbanks and other organisations with toiletries, meals made on-site and donated produce.

William tried his hand at chopping celery for a huge meal of chilli-con-carne which will feed hundreds and he joined a van crew to make a food delivery to a nearby organisation.

Kate announced almost a month ago she has begun receiving cancer treatment in an emotional video that received widespread praise for its candid nature.

The prince showed his appreciation when he received the get well soon cards, touching the volunteer’s shoulder and telling her: “Thank you very much, that’s kind.”

Commenting on William appearing touched by her gesture, Mrs Candappa said: “He’s human … remember, he’s royal, but apart from royal he’s a husband, a father to the children, so he needs to look after her.”

She added: “When somebody’s down, that’s the time you need to come forward and show your appreciation, emotions and care were all in that card.”

Prince of Wales
William chopped celery to help out in the project (Alastair Grant/PA)

Mrs Candappa, 71, wrote in her card: “The nation’s hearts were broken when you very courageously went on the global stage on your own to talk about your personal health issues.”

She added: “You must have had lot of steel in you to hold it together.

“Your royal highness you are going to beat this with the support of your (dutiful) and loving husband, caring parents and very close siblings.”

The future king had been spending time with Kate and their children enjoying a school Easter break since his wife announced in an emotional video she has been receiving cancer treatment.

The wellbeing of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has been the focus of William and Kate, who have given their children time to process their mother’s diagnosis.

Kate, 42, appealed for her family to have time, space and privacy, when she announced her cancer diagnosis on March 22 and said she had begun chemotherapy.