Website using Meghan’s lifestyle brand name links to fundraiser for UK food bank

By Press Association
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at a charity polo event in Florida (Yaroslav Sabitov/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at a charity polo event in Florida (Yaroslav Sabitov/PA)

A UK domain name for the Duchess of Sussex’s new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard is directing to a page fundraising for a UK food bank network and a message supporting the Princess of Wales.

Meghan’s US site is americanrivieraorchard.com, but the home page of americanrivieraorchard.uk reads in capitals: “Forgiveness. Permission. Please donate to The Trussell Trust.”

A “Donate to the Trussell Trust” link brings up a JustGiving page with a target of £1,000 which reads: “not meghan. hope meghan wouldn’t mind. thoughts with catherine. X”

The JustGiving Page in support of the Trussell Trust
The JustGiving Page in support of the Trussell Trust (Screengrab/PA)

The link has already received a flurry of donations, expressing praise for Kate and the Trust with messages such as: “We Stand With Catherine”, and: “Just love what you did here!”

The Prince of Wales returned to work on Thursday as he visited a food distribution charity, Surplus to Supper – his first official engagements since Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis to the nation.

The Trussell Trust supports a nationwide network of food banks, providing emergency food and support to people facing hardship, and campaigns for change to end the need for food banks in the UK.

Trussell Trust
The UK domain site using Meghan’s brand name directs to a plea to support the food bank network (Screengrab/PA)

The anonymous JustGiving page added: “We can create a future where nobody goes hungry, because nobody will allow it – when we work Together for Change.”

Sophie Carre, director of public engagement at the Trussell Trust, said: “The Trussell Trust are grateful to people who put their time and energy into supporting our work to end the need for food banks in the UK.

“The charity is not connected with this website domain and have no knowledge of who set it up.”

Meghan carried out a soft launch of the first product from her new business venture this week, sending her friends a limited edition jar of strawberry jam.

In March, she announced her project with a teaser video, showing the duchess cooking and arranging white hydrangeas and roses, posted to the new American Riviera Orchard Instagram account.