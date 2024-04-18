Stardust verdicts: ‘Cathartic’ release for families who sought justice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Stardust verdicts: ‘Cathartic’ release for families who sought justice

By Press Association
Survivors, family members and supporters walk from Dublin Coroner’s Court to the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin after the verdict of unlawful killing was returned (Brian Lawless/PA)
There was a moment before the jury returned their verdicts into the 1981 Stardust tragedy where time seemed to stand still.

For families who had campaigned for years for justice and who attended the emotional and lengthy inquest, it was all down to this moment.

The relatives of the young people who died in the fire that ripped through a north Dublin nightclub on Valentine’s Day 40 years ago packed into the ornate Pillar Room located on the Rotunda hospital’s grounds.

Stardust nightclub fire inquest
Survivors and family members gathered in the Garden of Remembrance (Brian Lawless/PA)

Chairs that had been used by barristers and solicitors were given up so that the families could sit down, and the coroner’s staff brought in chairs from adjoining rooms to seat more people.

As the names of the 48 people who died were read out, families sat and listened intently.

Some hugged photos of their lost loved one.

As the verdict on the deaths was left to the very end, every step of the jury’s findings was a step towards the truth families had fought for. When it was heard that there was the same verdict for all 48 families, there was a nod of heads.

As details of the deaths of each young person were read out, family members reached out to squeeze and clasp each others’ hands.

As the jury foreman confirmed that the fire originated from an electrical fault in the hot press of the nightclub, family members appeared to breathe sighs of relief.

When the jury foreman went on to confirm their verdict that the carpet tiles on the walls were a contributory factor to the spread of the fire, and that some people had been impeded in their ability to exit the nightclub due to locked, chained or obstructed exits, and that this was a contributory factor in some of the deaths, family members sighed once more.

As soon as the foreman said “unlawful” killing, decades of grief and frustration were released as family members yelled in triumph, jumped to their feet and punched the air.

Stardust survivor Antoinette Keegan
Stardust survivor Antoinette Keegan lost her two sisters Mary and Martina (Brian Lawless/PA)

They shouted “yes”, cried, blew kisses to each other and blessed themselves.

Others sat in their seats as their eyes welled up and some members of the jury also became emotional.

“It took so long to get to the final verdict, but the sense of relief, it was overwhelming, when that unlawful killing verdict was delivered,” said Senator Lynn Boylan, who has made representations on behalf of the families.

“It was cathartic, you could see the shouts, the cries, the sobbing. They’ve waited an awful long time for this and they have been vindicated in that fight.”

The coroner thanked the jury for their service, stating that “the passing of years hasn’t diminished the horror of some of the evidence that you have heard”.

At that point, families of the victims stood up in unison and applauded the jury members at length, with one man shouting “thank you”.

As proceedings concluded, the room became a bustle of congratulations between the families and their legal team.

At one point, the families held a banner with “Truth” written on it near a poster of all 48 victims which hung on a wall in the Pillar Room during the year-long inquest.

As the families emerged together from the Pillar Room, a cloud over their lives lifted, and they walked up to the Garden of Remembrance to the tune of You’ll Never Walk Alone by Gerry and The Pacemakers.

A taxi driver pulled over and leaned out the window to applaud them as they slowly marched away from the inquest room.