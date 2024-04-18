Philanthropist Julia Rausing dies aged 63

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Philanthropist Julia Rausing dies aged 63

By Press Association
Julia and Hans Rausing (The Julia and Hans Rausing Trust/PA)
Julia and Hans Rausing (The Julia and Hans Rausing Trust/PA)

Philanthropist Julia Rausing, the wife of Tetra Pak heir Hans Rausing, has died at the age of 63.

She passed away peacefully on Thursday morning after an extended illness, a statement issued on behalf of The Julia and Hans Rausing Trust and the Rausing and Delves Broughton families.

Her husband, Hans Rausing said: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of my beloved wife Julia after an extended illness. Julia dedicated her life to her family and charitable causes, and she will be missed by all who knew her.

“She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy across many charities which we will continue in her name.”

She co-founded The Julia and Hans Rausing Trust with her husband in 2014, as an independent grant-making charitable fund, which supports organisations and charities within the UK.

It has provided more than 1,000 grants totalling more than £330 million to organisations working within health and wellbeing, welfare and education plus the arts and culture sectors.

Notable among her many achievements was the speed with which she responded to the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She helped to mastermind an initiative during the coronavirus pandemic to provide more than £35 million of funding to help charities survive.

She is survived by her husband, four stepchildren, her sister Lavinia Verney and mother Lady Helen Delves Broughton.

They have requested privacy.