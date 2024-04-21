Crime scene reopened weeks after human remains found in nature reserve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime scene reopened weeks after human remains found in nature reserve

By Press Association
Police officers by a forensic tent at Kersal Dale, near Salford, Greater Manchester, after human remains were found (Peter Byrne/PA)
A crime scene has been reopened in a nature reserve weeks after a human torso was discovered there.

The body part – consisting of the bottom of the back, buttocks and thigh – was found in clear plastic by a passer-by at Kersal Dale Wetlands in Salford, Greater Manchester, on April 4.

The victim is believed to have been a white man aged over 40, who had only been dead for a matter of days.

Hundreds of specialist officers and scientists were deployed and the force closed the scene on April 17, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

But on Saturday scenes were reopened at Great Clowes Street and the wetlands after officers received “further reports” during “inquiries in the area”, GMP added.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, from GMP’s Serious Crime Division, said: “I understand there has been large public interest in the case, so it is only right that we inform you of our most recent update.

“Whilst our extensive search of the area was completed last week, we have some further inquiries that we are looking to exhaust during the course of the day.

“I would like to reassure you that this is precautionary.

“Every piece of intelligence we receive is investigated thoroughly, leaving no stone unturned to give us the best chance of finding out who our victim is and what happened to him.

“If you have any information that you would like to share with us, or any concerns, please do not hesitate to speak to my officers at the scene.

A noticeboard at the entrance to Kersal Dale (Peter Byrne/PA)

“At this stage, we are expecting to be at the scene for several hours, but there should be no disruption to the wider community.

“I would like to thank residents once again for their patience and co-operation in assisting us in our investigation.

“We will keep people informed as soon as we have more updates to share.”