Crime scene reopened weeks after human remains found in nature reserve

A crime scene has been reopened in a nature reserve weeks after a human torso was discovered there.

The body part – consisting of the bottom of the back, buttocks and thigh – was found in clear plastic by a passer-by at Kersal Dale Wetlands in Salford, Greater Manchester, on April 4.

The victim is believed to have been a white man aged over 40, who had only been dead for a matter of days.

Police and forensic officers at Kersal Dale, near Salford, after human remains were found (Peter Byrne/PA)

Hundreds of specialist officers and scientists were deployed and the force closed the scene on April 17, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

But on Saturday scenes were reopened at Great Clowes Street and the wetlands after officers received “further reports” during “inquiries in the area”, GMP added.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, from GMP’s Serious Crime Division, said: “I understand there has been large public interest in the case, so it is only right that we inform you of our most recent update.

“Whilst our extensive search of the area was completed last week, we have some further inquiries that we are looking to exhaust during the course of the day.

“I would like to reassure you that this is precautionary.

“Every piece of intelligence we receive is investigated thoroughly, leaving no stone unturned to give us the best chance of finding out who our victim is and what happened to him.

“If you have any information that you would like to share with us, or any concerns, please do not hesitate to speak to my officers at the scene.

A noticeboard at the entrance to Kersal Dale (Peter Byrne/PA)

“At this stage, we are expecting to be at the scene for several hours, but there should be no disruption to the wider community.

“I would like to thank residents once again for their patience and co-operation in assisting us in our investigation.

“We will keep people informed as soon as we have more updates to share.”