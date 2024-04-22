Former head teacher goes on trial over sex offence allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former head teacher goes on trial over sex offence allegations

By Press Association
Neil Foden, a former National Union of Teachers official in Wales, arriving at Mold Crown Court (PA)
A former high school head has gone on trial accused of sexual offences against children.

Neil Foden, who worked in North Wales, is alleged to have preyed on five youngsters, Mold Crown Court heard.

The married 66-year-old has denied any wrongdoing. None of the complainants can be identified.

John Philpotts, opening the case for the prosecution on the first day of the trial – estimated to last up to four weeks, told the jury the alleged offences had taken place over a four-year period before the allegations came to light last year when Foden was arrested.

One complainant, Child A, had shown an adult an image of her and Foden on her phone and screenshots of conversations referring to oral sex and police were called, the court heard.

The youngster went on to tell detectives she had been hugged by Foden and this had progressed to kissing.

Mr Philpotts said Foden had told the girl that what had happened between them, she must “take it to the grave and not tell anyone”.

But they exchanged phone numbers, with Foden saved in her phone under the alias “Nick Jones”, and communicated on Whatsapp, with Foden telling the youngster to delete their messages each day.

The alleged sexual activity became more serious with Foden putting his hands inside the child’s underwear and molesting the youngster, it is claimed.

On two occasions Foden was almost caught “red-handed” molesting the girl, the court heard.

Neil Foden
Foden is accused of multiple child sex offences (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Philpotts also described Foden’s “bizarre” sexual fetish for urination, where he would encourage the child to drink water then push on their bladder.

On another occasion, Foden suggested they went on a “road trip” which prosecutors allege was his intention to carry out further sexual abuse.

The court heard concerns had been raised with the local council some years before about Foden, but no formal complaint or investigation was carried out.

A second child, Child B, said on one occasion Foden had pinched their thigh which left them, “shocked and surprised” and on another occasion he put his hands under their clothing.

Child C told police Foden had placed his hand right at the top of her inner thighs, uncomfortably close to her genital area, while rubbing her hand with the thumb of his other hand.

Child D alleged Foden breathed on the youngster’s neck and touched the youngster’s bottom beneath a skirt.

Child E then came forward to allege numerous sexual encounters with Foden. They had nicknames for each other, the court heard; “Mr P” for him, which stood for “Mr Perfect” and his nickname for her was, “ST” which stood for “Sex Toy”.

The court heard that sometimes they would have sex on the bonnet of Foden’s car and she told police the defendant had a “massive thing” for his urination fetish which she found, “disgusting”.

Neil Foden
The court heard Foden is alleged to have preyed on five youngsters (Peter Byrne/PA)

After Foden was arrested, police later found a pair of purple and black lace handcuffs in the boot of his car which had DNA present matching Foden and the youngster.

They also seized his phone and found photos of one of the children wearing underwear and in provocative poses.

Mr Philpotts said Foden has denied any sexual contact between himself and any children and has never answered questions about any of the allegations.

Foden of Old Colwyn, North Wales, denies 13 counts of sexual activity with a child, two counts of sexual activity with a child in a position of trust, and one count each of causing or inciting child sexual activity, attempting to arrange the commission of a child sex offence, sexual communication with a child, possession of indecent photographs of a child and sexual assault of a child.

The trial was adjourned until Tuesday morning.