Four men deny attacking NHS worker who was hit by car

Four men have pleaded not guilty to conspiring to inflict grievous bodily harm on an NHS worker who was hit by a car as he walked to a bus stop.

Phillip Adams, 26, Patrick James, 22, Jordan McCarthy, 22, and Daniel Whereatt, 50, are accused of conspiring together to “unlawfully and maliciously” inflict grievous bodily harm to Katungua Tjitendero, 25.

Mr Tjitendero, a musician who performs as KDogg KT, was left with serious injuries shortly after finishing work at Southmead Hospital in Bristol on July 22 2020.

He suffered a broken leg and nose and extensive facial injuries in the alleged attack in Monks Park Avenue in the Horfield area of Bristol.

The NHS worker was injured in July 2020 (Claire Hayhurst/PA)

All four defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge against them during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday morning.

They are accused of conspiring together to unlawfully and maliciously inflict grievous bodily harm to Mr Tjitendero on July 22 2020.

Judge Moira Macmillan told them: “Following your pleas entered today, your case is now going to be adjourned for trial starting on September 2.

“You are going to be released on bail. Any conditions which were applied to your bail previously will continue to apply.”

Anjali Gohil appeared for the prosecution during the hearing.

David Scutt appeared for Whereatt, of Bedminster, Bristol; while Mark Worsley represented Adams, of Southmead, Bristol.

Mary Cowe represented James, of Lawrence Weston, Bristol; and Kannan Siva appeared for McCarthy, also of Lawrence Weston.

The trial, expected to last four weeks, will take place at Bristol Crown Court on September 2.