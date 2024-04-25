Four men deny attacking NHS worker who was hit by car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Four men deny attacking NHS worker who was hit by car

By Press Association
The trial will take place at Bristol Crown Court (Ben Birchall/PA)
The trial will take place at Bristol Crown Court (Ben Birchall/PA)

Four men have pleaded not guilty to conspiring to inflict grievous bodily harm on an NHS worker who was hit by a car as he walked to a bus stop.

Phillip Adams, 26, Patrick James, 22, Jordan McCarthy, 22, and Daniel Whereatt, 50, are accused of conspiring together to “unlawfully and maliciously” inflict grievous bodily harm to Katungua Tjitendero, 25.

Mr Tjitendero, a musician who performs as KDogg KT, was left with serious injuries shortly after finishing work at Southmead Hospital in Bristol on July 22 2020.

He suffered a broken leg and nose and extensive facial injuries in the alleged attack in Monks Park Avenue in the Horfield area of Bristol.

The NHS worker was injured in July 2020 (Claire Hayhurst/PA)
The NHS worker was injured in July 2020 (Claire Hayhurst/PA)

All four defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge against them during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday morning.

They are accused of conspiring together to unlawfully and maliciously inflict grievous bodily harm to Mr Tjitendero on July 22 2020.

Judge Moira Macmillan told them: “Following your pleas entered today, your case is now going to be adjourned for trial starting on September 2.

“You are going to be released on bail. Any conditions which were applied to your bail previously will continue to apply.”

Anjali Gohil appeared for the prosecution during the hearing.

David Scutt appeared for Whereatt, of Bedminster, Bristol; while Mark Worsley represented Adams, of Southmead, Bristol.

Mary Cowe represented James, of Lawrence Weston, Bristol; and Kannan Siva appeared for McCarthy, also of Lawrence Weston.

The trial, expected to last four weeks, will take place at Bristol Crown Court on September 2.