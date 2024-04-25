Captain Sir Tom Moore’s home listed for sale for £2.25 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Captain Sir Tom Moore’s home listed for sale for £2.25 million

By Press Association
A view of the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, at Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, which has been listed for sale for £2.25m (Joe Giddens/PA)
The family home where Captain Sir Tom Moore walked 100 laps of the garden, raising £38.9 million for the NHS at the height of the first national Covid-19 lockdown, has been listed for sale for £2.25 million.

It comes less than three months after the demolition of an unauthorised spa pool block in the grounds of the property in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire.

The Grade II-listed Old Rectory, which is being marketed by estate agents Fine & Country, is described in the sale listing as a “magnificent seven-bedroom property”.

Captain Sir Tom Moore
Captain Sir Tom Moore raised £38.9 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of the garden at the house at the height of the first Covid-19 lockdown (Joe Giddens/PA)

In a video tour of the house, a sculpture of Captain Tom with his walking frame is seen in the hallway of the main house.

A photograph of the fundraising hero being knighted by the Queen is seen displayed on a wall in the separate coach house building within the house’s grounds, which is currently being used as a gym and offices.

Introducing the property, an estate agent says in the tour video: “I’m sure you’ll recognise this iconic and very famous driveway behind me as it was home to the late Captain Sir Tom Moore who walked 100 laps of his garden raising over £37 million for NHS charities.”

World War Two veteran Captain Tom, who raised £38.9 million for the NHS, including gift aid, completed his charity challenge before his 100th birthday in April 2020.

He was knighted by the late Queen during a unique open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle in the summer of that year.

The Charity Commission opened a case into the Captain Tom Foundation shortly after his death in 2021 and launched an inquiry in June 2022.

Captain Tom
A spa pool was removed from an unauthorised block in the grounds of the property earlier this year (Joe Giddens/PA)

It came amid concerns about its management and independence from Captain Tom’s family.

Scott Stemp, representing Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband, said last year that the foundation “is to be closed down following an investigation by the Charity Commission”.

He was speaking at an appeal hearing over an unauthorised spa pool block in the grounds of the property, which was flattened in February of this year.

Inspector Diane Fleming had ruled in November that the spa block must be demolished within three months by February 7.

The sale listing said that the 18th Century Old Rectory boasts four bathrooms, four reception rooms and is set within 3.5 acres of land, with a standalone coach house.

An agent’s note states that, prior to viewing the property, any interested parties will be required to “provide proof of financial ability to proceed with the purchase”.