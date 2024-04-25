Businessman fined for attack on parish council chair in birds’ nests dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Businessman fined for attack on parish council chair in birds’ nests dispute

By Press Association
Parish council chairman Andrew Mason speaks to the media outside Harrogate Magistrates’ Court (David Higgens/PA)
A parish council chair feared his life was “in peril” when he was attacked by an “out of control” businessman during a dispute about birds’ nests in a quiet village, a court has heard.

Magistrates were shown mobile phone footage of an incident in the North Yorkshire village of Church Fenton in which local resident Andrew Mason, 63, can be seen in front of a tree-cutting cherry-picker as Chris Makin, 65, tries to drag him by his clothes and hair.

Prosecutors at Harrogate Magistrates Court on Thursday described how, before the footage begins, Makin had poked Mr Mason in the face, knocking off his glasses, and then “thrown him to the floor in a kind-of headlock”.

Michael Smith, prosecuting, said: “The defendant scooped Mr Mason’s hair into his hands and tried to pull him across the road by his hair.”

Defendant Chris Makin (left) leaves Harrogate Magistrates' Court
In the video, Mr Mason is seen lying on the floor and can be heard shouting “get off me” and “the police are on their way, you lunatic” as well as calling Makin an “ignorant bully” as the defendant swears at him.

Mr Smith told the court that, at one point, Makin appears to instruct his workmen to move the cherry picker forward as Mr Mason is lying in front of it and the defendant can be heard on the video saying “forward a bit”.

In a victim personal statement read to the court, Mr Mason said that, at that point, he thought “my life is in peril”.

Also in his statement, the parish council chair expressed dismay that he “could be viciously attacked in broad daylight in the village I love and where I have brought up my children”.

The prosecutor told magistrates how the incident happened on April 4, 2023 when a group of local residents gathered to try to stop contractors working for Makin, who owns the nearby Leeds East Airport, “crowning” trees.

The court heard that Mr Mason felt his life was ‘in peril’ (David HiggensPA)

Mr Smith said they were concerned about the birds and that he did not have permission to remove nests nor close the road.

Police had been called earlier and had advised Makin to stop work but the officers had left by the time the assault happened.

The prosecutor said the defendant had not shown any remorse.

Makin, of Micklefield, North Yorkshire, was found guilty of assault by beating at an earlier trial.

On Thursday, chair of the bench Phil Morris said it was an assault of a “persistent and prolonged nature” and fined him £4,800.

He said this was 250% of his weekly income.

Makin was also ordered to pay a £1,920 surcharge, £775 costs and £684 compensation to Mr Mason.

Richard Wright KC, defending, said his client had “learned a salutary lesson” and told the court he had made a “massive contribution to the GDP of the UK”.

Mr Wright said Makin was “used to getting on with things and getting a job done in the public interest.

“He wanted to get this job done but went about it the wrong way.”

Speaking outside the court, Mr Mason said: “We live in a lovely, quiet, little rural village in North Yorkshire and I was going down to the community shop to help my wife. I’ve been a parish councillor for 15 years and I believe in society and I believe in civil order and that broke down on that Sunday morning.

“And it broke down, I believe, because there is a bully who was there who wanted to do what he wanted to do, regardless of anybody getting in his way and I think that’s wrong.

“It was terrifying to be slumped underneath the cherry picker with a man who I believed was out of control, instructing the cherry picker operator to drive over the top of me. It’s chilling. There’s no two ways about it.”

Mr Mason said: “During the trial, one of the witnesses said that he believed that he witnessed what appeared to be an attempted murder, because had that cherry picker moved forward two feet then I would have died.

“I think his behaviour was scurrilous, I think he’s a bully, and I think justice has been served. His good name no longer exists.”