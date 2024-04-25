Officer wishes police could have stopped killer after his housemate reported him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Officer wishes police could have stopped killer after his housemate reported him

By Press Association
Wharton Terrace in Hartlepool where Alid attacked Javed Nouri (Counter Terror Police/PA)
Wharton Terrace in Hartlepool where Alid attacked Javed Nouri (Counter Terror Police/PA)

A senior police officer said she wished the force could have stopped killer Ahmed Alid after his housemate contacted police about him days before he carried out his attacks.

Victim Javed Nouri, who angered Alid by converting to Christianity, had been asleep when he was attacked and stabbed six times at the asylum seekers’ accommodation in Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, where they both lived.

Mr Nouri claimed he warned police that asylum seeker Alid was routinely carrying a knife, but police said this was not reported when an officer visited him.

Mr Nouri said he had reported Alid to housing bosses, the Home Office and to Cleveland Police, voicing concerns about the Moroccan’s behaviour and his strict interpretation of Islam.

He said he told a friend from church: “This guy is very dangerous, he is a terrorist, he is not normal.”

Mr Nouri reported his concerns at a police station and was told a specialist officer would be in touch, he later told detectives.

Ahmed Alid court case
Ahmed Alid (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A housing manager became involved in the dispute the next day, and warned Alid that he would have to leave the house if he did not change his behaviour, Mr Nouri said.

The attempted murder victim went back to police and later claimed he was told that housing managers had already dealt with the matter, jurors heard.

Deputy Chief Constable Victoria Fuller said Cleveland Police had been cleared by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the incident.

She told the PA news agency: “I wish Mr Alid could have been stopped, of course I do, but I don’t believe that any different actions of Cleveland Police officers could have prevented him from doing what he did on that day.

“Yes, Mr Nouri contacted Cleveland Police and an appointment was made for an officer to go and speak to him, with an interpreter so that we could get the best information from him.

“In fact before that happened, a friend of Mr Nouri contacted us and said ‘everything’s calm, everything’s OK, housing providers have intervened’.

“But nevertheless, officers did still attend and took details from Mr Nouri, but there was no information in relation to threats with knives, but more information around a dispute over the property itself.

“But nevertheless, Cleveland Police reported ourself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and they scrutinised the actions of Cleveland Police, conducted a real thorough investigation into what had happened and they concluded that what the officer did was appropriate.”