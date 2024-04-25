‘Ashamed’ rail staff hide from public because of poor train services, Lords told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

‘Ashamed’ rail staff hide from public because of poor train services, Lords told

By Press Association
The poor performance of train services and problems on the network were highlighted during a transport debate in the Lords (James Manning/PA)
Rail staff have taken to hiding from the travelling public because they are so “ashamed” of the service being offered, Parliament has been told.

The House of Lords also heard seasoned train managers were “absolutely terrified” of going to work because they do not know if they will be properly stocked or if the equipment will work, leaving them to face abuse from angry passengers.

The poor performance of train services and problems on the network were highlighted during a transport debate in the upper chamber.

It coincided with Labour unveiling flagship plans to renationalise the railways if the party wins the general election.

Speaking at Westminster, Labour peer and former railwayman Lord Snape said: “The failings of our railway network are many and manifold.”

While fares had gone up, reliability had declined since privatisation, he argued.

Lord Snape said the high daily rate of cancellations had also led to a “collapse of morale” among those employed in the industry.

He told peers: “I use Birmingham International station on a regular basis to travel to and from London. The staff there tell me that on some days they hide from the public because they are so ashamed of the product that they have to put in front of them.

“They also say that, by and large, information is not transported down the line – no pun intended – to those at the front end so that they can pass it on to passengers.

“They are as unaware as the rest of us of when things go wrong and how they can be put right.”

This was echoed by Liberal Democrat peer Lord Goddard of Stockport, who also criticised the unreliability of services.

He said: “If you talk to train managers who have been there for 20 or 25 years, they will tell you that they are absolutely terrified of turning up for work.

“They have no idea whether the stock will be there and the kit will work, and they take abuse from the public, day in, day out. That is absolutely unacceptable.”

Concerns over the current state of rail services were also raised on the Government’s own benches.

Tory former minister Lord Bourne of Aberystwyth said: “The system is creaking badly. We see it every day and it is harming our economy.”

Independent crossbencher and former BBC boss Lord Birt, who served as a strategy adviser to Tony Blair argued the UK’s transport system “is not remotely fit for purpose”.

He said: “The train from Liverpool to Norwich, passing through and stopping at some of our great cities – Manchester, Sheffield, Nottingham and Peterborough – takes five and a half hours.

“If, rather than take the train from Liverpool to Norwich, you decided instead to fly from Liverpool to Sharm el-Sheikh, you would reach Sharm el-Sheikh more quickly than you would Norwich.”

He added: “As in so many areas of our national life, we are now operating in slow motion as a country. We need to get a grip. We need massively to raise our game.

“In transport, we need to learn from the rest of the world and identify what kind of infrastructure is needed in a crowded country heading towards and beyond a population of 70 million.

“We need to accept that it will take 25 to 50 years to create, but we need to start now.”

Responding, transport minister Lord Davies of Gower said: “The department has been clear that the current performance of the railway is unacceptable. The industry needs to make significant improvement to deliver the punctual and reliable services that passengers and taxpayers deserve.

“That is why the department has regular high-level meetings on punctuality and reliability with both Network Rail and representatives of the train operators to hold rail partners to account.”