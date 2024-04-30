King tells of cancer diagnosis ‘shock’ as he returns to public-facing duties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King tells of cancer diagnosis ‘shock’ as he returns to public-facing duties

By Press Association
The King arrives for a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre (Victoria Jones/PA)
The King arrives for a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre (Victoria Jones/PA)

The King has spoken of his “shock” at being diagnosed with cancer as he returned to public-facing duties to meet fellow patients.

Charles candidly described the experience of being told he had the disease when he visited University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre to learn about the latest treatments and chat to staff providing the pioneering care.

He also reassured those who asked about the state of his health, saying “I’m well” during his first public-facing event since being diagnosed in early February.

The head of state was joined by the Queen during the visit to the London-based medical institution, and he went on impromptu walkabouts meeting staff who had stopped to catch a glimpse of the couple.

He sympathised with one cancer patient as she received her chemotherapy with many others in a day unit, telling Lesley Woodbridge, 63: “It’s always a bit of a shock isn’t, when they tell you.”

Charles went on to say: “I’ve got to have my treatment this afternoon as well.”

Royal visit to Macmillan Cancer Centre
The King and Queen meet with a patient receiving chemotherapy (Suzanne Plunkett/PA)

The head of state has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since early February, and on Friday it was announced he would be returning to public-facing duties.

The development indicated the positive progress Charles is making after almost three months of cancer care as an outpatient.

When quizzed about his health by one patient during the visit, he replied: “I’m all right thank you very much, not too bad.”

Asha Millen, 60, who is receiving chemotherapy for bone marrow cancer, chatted to the King as he met patients in the chemotherapy day unit.

She asked Charles about his own health, saying: “I said ‘how are you?’ and he said ‘I’m well’.”