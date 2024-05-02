Man to appear in court charged with murder of 14-year-old boy in sword attack

A 36-year-old man is to appear in court charged with murdering a 14-year-old boy in a sword rampage in east London.

Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court having been charged by police on Wednesday evening.

The dual Spanish-Brazilian national, of Newham, has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article, the Metropolitan Police said.

Daniel Anjorin, 14, died on Tuesday as he walked to school in the suburban area of Hainault.

Staff and pupils at Bancroft’s, an independent school, said they have been left in “profound shock and sorrow” at his death.

Daniel Anjorin was killed by a man who went on a rampage wielding a sword (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Monzo is accused of crashing a van into a fence in Laing Close just before 7am on Tuesday and then attacking two members of the public with a sword.

It is alleged he then killed Daniel before seriously injuring two police officers as they tried to stop him, one of whom nearly lost her hand.

Monzo was initially taken to hospital after he was injured crashing the van.

Jaswant Narwal, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London North, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Marcus Arduini Monzo with the murder of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin, who was fatally stabbed in Hainault on Tuesday April 30.

“A further four people – including two police officers – were seriously injured.

“Our thoughts remain firmly with the family of the Daniel and all those who have been impacted by this horrific incident.”

The boy’s family told Sky News he was “a wonderful child” who was “well loved” and “hard working”, adding that his death “leaves a gaping wound in the family”.

“No family should have to go through what we are experiencing today,” they told the broadcaster.

“Any family will understand it’s an absolute tragedy.”

A statement from Bancroft’s said: “We are devastated by the heartbreaking news of the death of Daniel Anjorin, who attended our school. This has left us in profound shock and sorrow.

“Daniel joined Bancroft’s at seven years old and quickly became a core member of our community.

“He was a true scholar, demonstrating commendable dedication to his academic pursuits.

“His positive nature and gentle character will leave a lasting impact on us.”

The school was also hit by tragedy last summer after former pupil Grace O’Malley-Kumar was stabbed to death in Nottingham as she tried to save her friend Barnaby Webber from a knife attacker.

A friend of Daniel’s told the Evening Standard he was a keen footballer and Arsenal fan.

Cyan Thompson, 19, told the newspaper: “I can’t believe he has gone. He was such a good person with great manners. He was so caring. He loved football and was like a mini Messi when he was younger. He also loved Arsenal.”

Daniel’s mother works at Holy Family Catholic School in Walthamstow, east London.

The school published a statement on its website that said: “Mrs Anjorin’s son was taken from this life suddenly this morning on his way to school. Please keep Mrs Anjorin, her husband, and their other children in your prayers.”

Giving more detail of how the attack happened, Scotland Yard said initial attempts to use incapacitant spray and Taser on the suspect were not effective.

It was not until he was cornered by officers in a driveway and a stun gun fired again that he could be subdued.