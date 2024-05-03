‘Eunuch maker’ ringleader wanted to be ‘architect of his own body’, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

‘Eunuch maker’ ringleader wanted to be ‘architect of his own body’, court told

By Press Association
Through his ‘eunuch maker’ site, Marius Gustavson carried out multiple mutilations, prosecutor Caroline Carberry KC previously told the Old Bailey (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Through his ‘eunuch maker’ site, Marius Gustavson carried out multiple mutilations, prosecutor Caroline Carberry KC previously told the Old Bailey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The ringleader of an extreme body modifications website was driven towards the subculture by a desire to be “the architect of his own body” after his marriage broke down, a court has heard.

Through his “eunuch maker” site, Marius Gustavson and other “like-minded individuals” carried out multiple mutilations, “the scale of which is without precedent”, prosecutor Caroline Carberry KC previously told the Old Bailey.

The 46-year-old Norwegian required hospital treatment after having his penis and leg removed during body modification procedures.

Rashvinderjeet Panesar, defending Gustavson, said the breakdown of his 11 year marriage in 2016 which had “kept him stable”, was a “trigger” for his extreme activities.

“When it came to an end it sent him into a spiral,” Mr Panesar said.

“He had a desire to be the architect of his own body.

“His modification led him to feelings of empowerment.

“It appears at face value to be something that’s become an addiction for him.”

The lawyer said Gustavson had been diagnosed with body identity integrity disorder, which accounted for his desire to have body parts removed.

Gustavson had not participated in any body modification before the end of his marriage, Mr Panesar said.

He now wished to return to his native Norway, where his views are more aligned likely to be accepted, Mr Panesar added.

“Arch manipulator” Gustavson, of Haringey, north London, has previously admitted charges including conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

He appeared for sentence alongside six other men who had all admitted their part in the lucrative scheme.

The charges relate to 13 victims who are being safeguarded by specialist detectives.

The wide-ranging conspiracy also involved the removal and trade of body parts, the court was told.

Ms Carberry said Peter Wates, a retired former member of the Royal Society of Chemists, had been “in the business of purchasing body parts from Gustavson”.

During a police raid on the South Wales home of David Carruthers, “testicles were found in a chest freezer”, the prosecutor said.

Alexander Greenwood, defending Carruthers, said the testicles found in his freezer were Carruthers’ own.

But for his connection with the “spider web” of Gustavson, Carruthers would “never have troubled these courts”, Mr Greenwood said.

Carruthers was also diagnosed with body identity integrity disorder and removed his own testicles, the court heard.

“He believed he was assisting those with the same condition”, his defence lawyer said.

Helping Gustavson with his body modification activities was a “terrible mistake”, Mr Greenwood added.

Gustavson pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit grievous bodily harm, five counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, one count of making an indecent photograph of a child, one count of distributing an indecent photograph of a child and possession of criminal property contrary to Section 329(1) of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

Ion Ciucur, 30, of Gretna, Scotland, Wates, 66, of Purley, Surrey, Stefan Scharf, 61, of no fixed address, David Carruthers 61, Atkin, 38, Ashley Williams, 32, all of Newport, Gwent, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit grievous bodily harm.

The sentencing hearing continues.