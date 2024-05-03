King hugged by niece Zara Tindall at Royal Windsor Horse Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

King hugged by niece Zara Tindall at Royal Windsor Horse Show

By Press Association
The King hugs his niece Zara Tindall at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor, Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The King hugs his niece Zara Tindall at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor, Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The King received a hug from niece Zara Tindall when he braved the rain to visit the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Charles made his third public visit of the week to tour the popular equestrian attraction, which was a firm favourite with his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The King hugs his niece Zara Tindall at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Berkshire
The King hugs his niece Zara Tindall at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The late monarch was a passionate fan of the event staged on her doorstep close to Windsor Castle and would frequently be seen walking among the stalls dressed informally and wearing a headscarf.

Charles and his niece embraced and shared a few words when they met on the site as the persistent rain continued to fall.

The King has held a series of events since it was announced last Friday he would be returning to public-facing engagements, indicating the positive effect of his cancer treatment.

The King at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor, Berkshire
The King at the Royal Windsor Horse Show (Andrew Matthews/PA)

His first was a visit to a cancer treatment unit in London on Tuesday, where he met other cancer patients and spoke of his “shock” at receiving the diagnosis and told those who asked that he was “well”.

Buckingham Palace was the venue on Wednesday for the presentation of the Coronation Roll to the King and Queen, who marvelled at the document which recorded all the key events from their crowning last year.

The King met his niece overlooking the Royal Windsor Endurance course, in Windsor’s beautiful Great Park, which takes riders along landmarks like the famous Long Walk.

Royal Windsor Horse Show
Charles chatting to Simon Brooks-Ward director of the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Andrew Matthews/PA

Among the royal group were Lord Soames, a long-time friend of the King, who served as his equerry when Charles was the Prince of Wales, comic Rory Bremner, former racing driver Jackie Stewart and ex-Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

Charles was also pictured chatting to Simon Brooks-Ward, director of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, who knew the late Queen well.