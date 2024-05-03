Judge warns of knife crime ‘plague’ as youths detained for killing teenager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Judge warns of knife crime ‘plague’ as youths detained for killing teenager

By Press Association
The defendants appeared at Bristol Crown Court (PA)


Three teenagers who killed a promising young rapper at a 16th birthday party have been detained, as a judge warned of the dangers of a “plague of knife crime”.

Shane Cunningham fatally stabbed Mikey Roynon, 16, in the neck with a large knife during a house party in Bath, Somerset, in June last year.

The 16-year-old was convicted of murder while his two friends, Cartel Bushnell and Leo Knight, were found guilty of Mikey’s manslaughter, after a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Cunningham was given a life sentence and ordered to serve a minimum of 16 years’ detention, while Bushnell and Knight, both 16, received sentences of nine years and nine-and-a-half years youth detention respectively.

Mr Justice Saini ruled that all three could be identified, despite their age, after an application by the PA news agency.

Mikey Roynon
Mikey Roynon was 16 when he was fatally stabbed (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

Passing sentence, the judge said Mikey’s family had suffered a “loss which is unimaginable”.

“Mikey had a bright musical career ahead of him and although he had faced a number of challenges in his short life, his future looked promising,” the judge said.

“As I said at the trial, Bristol and its surrounding areas are in the middle of a plague of knife crime.

“The plague has continued since this trial finished. The lives of young boys who carry knives continue to be taken at the hands of other boys who carry knives.

“Those who carry knives are themselves the most likely to be killed with a knife.

“I should make it clear to you Shane, Cartel and Leo, that I do not sentence you on the basis that you have any responsibility for that appalling situation.”

Mr Justice Saini
Mr Justice Saini gave a life sentence to Cunningham at Bristol Crown Court (PA)

The judge said he accepted the defendants had not gone to the party expecting trouble but were each armed with “big knives” hidden in their clothing.

“How you each got hold of these horrendous and unlawful weapons and why you took them to the party will never be known,” the judge said.

“As I have said, I do not think that you went to the party to fight with anyone. But it is clear that you took the weapons with you for fighting with and for injuring people, if any violence took place.”

About 70 young people were at the gathering in Eastfield Avenue, Weston, when Mikey was fatally injured.

“I am satisfied that many of the other boys, including some boys from Bristol, went to the party armed with substantial knives,” the judge said.

“I am also sure that Mikey had a knife. Whether he took it with him to the party, or whether someone gave it to him, cannot be known.”

Shane Cunningham, Cartel Bushnell and Leo Knight
(from left) Teenagers Shane Cunningham, Cartel Bushnell and Leo Knight have been detained for killing Mikey Roynon (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

The judge said the three defendants had their knives out, which may have been a “reaction” to the other group having weapons.

“It was also an offensive act – you were ready to fight and use your knives,” he said.

“Mikey drew a knife and struck towards you, Cartel. It was at around this time that Shane stabbed Mikey in the neck.

“These were fast-moving events but the jury on their verdicts rejected your cases that there was any element of self-defence in what each of you did.”

Mikey was left bleeding heavily from a wound to his neck and collapsed on the driveway of the venue.

Police, paramedics and doctors were quickly at the scene but could not save Mikey’s life.

The defendants, all from Devizes, Wiltshire, left the scene and later disposed of their weapons. Two were recovered by the police.

They all denied a charge of murder. Cunningham was found guilty, while Bushnell and Knight were acquitted of murder but convicted of manslaughter.

Cunningham and Bushnell had pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article, which Knight was convicted of after trial.

Hunting-style knife
The hunting-style knife used by Shane Cunningham to kill Mikey Roynon (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

Ray Tully KC, representing Cunningham, said the consequences of carrying knives were clear, with his client facing a life sentence.

“On the facts he was not the first person to use a knife that night and he wasn’t the first person to strike out with a knife,” he added.

Anna Vigars KC, representing Bushnell, said: “It is sadly the hard truth that very many young people, particularly boys, carry knives.”

Mohammed Nawaz KC, representing Knight, said the court could not be sure on the evidence that his client had produced a knife before the incident began.

“There is no evidence that he instigated the incident that led to Mikey’s death,” he added.

In victim impact statements, Mikey’s mother, Hayley Ryall, said “my life changed forever” the day her son died.

“Every morning I wake up and it hurts as much as the last morning,” she said.

“I keep having awful dreams that Mikey is lost and I’m looking for him, but even the awful dreams are better than waking up to reality.

“At least in my dreams he is somewhere, whereas in reality he is gone.”

She added: “Life will not be normal again.”

Mikey’s father, Michael Roynon, described the day of his son’s death as a “living nightmare”.

“Never would I imagine when I last said goodbye to him, it would be the last time I would see him alive,” he said.

“I just feel so tortured from the loss of my boy.

“Nothing will bring Mikey back and as a dad losing my only son, I feel like I have a life sentence and will have to live with this forever.

“I can only hope that as time goes on, I feel less wounded and can find a way to rebuild my heart and life which has been shattered by Mikey’s death.”

Detective Inspector Mark Newbury, the senior investigating officer, said: “Knife crime is a disease which leaves a horrifying and long-lasting mark on everyone it affects, it’s a national problem which isn’t limited to specific towns or cities and we must come together as a society to tackle it.”