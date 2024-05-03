William to make first visit to Isles of Scilly since becoming Duke of Cornwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William to make first visit to Isles of Scilly since becoming Duke of Cornwall

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales will visit the Scilly Isles (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Prince of Wales will make his first official visit to the Isles of Scilly since becoming Duke of Cornwall.

William will carry out engagements in Newquay on Thursday May 9 and on the Isles of Scilly on Friday May 10.

On Thursday he will visit the site where the Duchy of Cornwall’s first homeless housing project will be built, in Nansleden, Newquay.

The project, delivered alongside Cornish charity St Petrocs, will provide 24 homes with wraparound support for homeless people.

William will meet the development’s leaders and the chief executive of St Petrocs, Henry Meacock.

Construction will begin in September this year, and land for the homes is being provided by the Duchy.

William will then visit Fistral beach, where he will meet organisations who take care of it.

On Friday, he will make his first official visit to the Isles of Scilly since becoming the Duke of Cornwall in September 2022.

William will visit St Mary’s harbour, which is run by the Duchy, and handles passengers and vessels.

He will spend time with harbour operators before paying a visit to St Mary’s Community Hospital.

The small hospital provides both inpatient and outpatient clinics for the Isles of Scilly and wraparound care to island residents and visitors.

The Duchy is working with the local council to build a new integrated health and social care facility on land it owns adjacent to the hospital.

William will meet hospital staff, where he will hear about the challenges of providing healthcare on an island.