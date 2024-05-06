Winner of £10,000-per-month lottery prize urged to come forward By Press Association May 6 2024, 9:57 pm May 6 2024, 9:57 pm Share Winner of £10,000-per-month lottery prize urged to come forward Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6459677/winner-of-10000-per-month-lottery-prize-urged-to-come-forward/ Copy Link Players must match the five main numbers and the Life Ball (Yui Mok/PA) A lucky ticket holder has won the prize of £10,000 per month for 30 years. Players of the Set For Life draw-based game have been urged to check their tickets, and should call the National Lottery if they have the winning numbers. Stop what you are doing… 🛑Someone has won tonight’s Set For Life top prize!#NationalLottery #WinOnRepeat pic.twitter.com/zm91x863Be— The National Lottery (@TNLUK) May 6, 2024 The winning ticket matched the five main numbers – 11, 15, 26, 33, 44 – and the Life Ball number 10 in the draw. Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “What an incredible night for Set For Life players, as we have another top prize winner. “They can now celebrate winning £10k every month for 30 years. “May is already off to a brilliant start as they join another winner who won the same fantastic prize in last Thursday’s draw. “Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call to claim this fantastic Set For Life top prize.”