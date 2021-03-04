Rege-Jean Page to star in spy thriller alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page has joined the star-studded cast of Netflix spy thriller The Gray Man and will appear alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

The film will feature Gosling playing an ex-CIA agent and Evans as the former colleague hunting him around the globe.

THE GRAY MAN cast *continues* to get better. Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard & Regé-Jean Page have joined the Russo Brothers' new action thriller alongside the previously announced Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush & Julia Butters. pic.twitter.com/Wh91NX4LcY — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) March 3, 2021

British-Zimbabwean actor Page’s role has not yet been revealed.

The cast also includes James Bond actress Ana De Armas, Armageddon star Billy Bob Thornton and 12 Years A Slave’s Alfre Woodard.

Anthony and Joe Russo, the brothers best-known for their work on the Avengers films, are directing.

The role marks the latest success for Page, 31, since his breakout role in Netflix’s global hit Bridgerton.

He played the dashing Duke of Hastings in the raunchy period drama.

On the back of the show, Page has become a heartthrob and hosted long-running US sketch show Saturday Night Live last month.

The Gray Man is based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name.