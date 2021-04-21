Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Luke Kleintank to star in remake of German film

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Luke Kleintank are to star in new film The Good Neighbour.

The thriller is a remake of the 2011 German film Unter Nachbarn.

It will be directed by German writer and filmmaker Stephan Rick.

Luke Kleintank (Liane Hentscher/PA)

He also directed the original German film.

The Good Neighbour tells the story of two men who bond after there is a fatal hit-and-run accident in their neighbourhood.

Irish star Meyers is known for films including Bend It Like Beckham and Mission Impossible III, while Kleintank has starred in Amazon series The Man In The High Castle.