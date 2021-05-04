Mark Wahlberg shows off body transformation as he gains weight for role

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Mark Wahlberg has revealed his body transformation after gaining weight for his upcoming role.

The Transformers star, 49, previously said he plans to gain 30lbs in six weeks for his performance as a boxer-turned-priest in the film Father Stu.

He showed off the results after just three weeks in side-by-side pictures on Instagram, writing: “From this 3 weeks ago, to this, now. Thanks to @chef_lawrence_d cooking.”

He previously shared a video of himself relaxing his stomach after flexing to show off his six pack.

He wrote: “Kenny’s down 50 and I’m up about 20. Inspired to be better! I’m going up another 20. Yes it’s for a role.”

Wahlberg is famous for his intense daily routine and has previously revealed that on a typical day he gets up at 2.30am and works out for 95 minutes in the early morning, before working out for a second time later in the afternoon.

Wahlberg previously told chat show host Jimmy Kimmel he was excited to eat “everything in sight”.

He said: “They want me to do it as healthy as possible and I’m like, ‘Dude, I’ve been on such a regimen for so long, I just want to eat everything in sight’.

“I want to go bakeries. I want to go to Denny’s. I want to get pancakes. I want to get everything I can possibly get my hands on.”

Will Smith has also been showing off a new look after putting on some weight during the pandemic.

He shared a photo on Instagram in which he is wearing an unzipped hoodie that reveals his torso and wrote: “I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life.”