Kaia Gerber graces the cover of Vogue and discusses Jacob Elordi romance

Model Kaia Gerber has graced the cover of Vogue and spoken of how her relationship with actor Jacob Elordi “opened my eyes to the possibilities of love”.

Gerber, the 19-year-old daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, is forging a catwalk career of her own.

She has been dating Elordi, the 23-year-old Australian star of HBO’s raunchy drama Euphoria, since September.

Gerber, who will appear in series 10 of American Horror Story, told Vogue: “Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions.

“Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”

Gerber also revealed she sought advice from Elordi on her acting career.

She said: “He’s a great person for me to go to because he’s gone to drama school and has years of experience that I don’t have. So I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m definitely going to be using you as a resource’.”

Crawford, 55, is one of the most successful US models of the last 50 years.

She reflected on some of the difficulties of her children’s teenage years after Gerber was linked to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson and the couple’s son Presley, 21, was arrested in 2018 for driving under the influence.

Crawford told Vogue: “So many people have difficult teen years with their kids, and we thought we’d kind of skated through that period.

“And a little later, it hit us in ways we didn’t necessarily expect. But you just have to let your kids fly and be there to pick them up if they fall. My husband, who has a great perspective, always tells me, ‘Cindy, this too shall pass.’”