Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis discusses his support for abused England stars

Jason Sudeikis has said he felt it was “necessary” to show support for England players who were subjected to racial abuse.

The actor, who stars as an American football manager who is parachuted into a struggling English side in Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso, wore a jumper bearing the first names of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka at the show’s premiere last week.

The trio were racially abused on social media after missing penalties in the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

Sudeikis told British Vogue: “I just felt it was necessary to use the platform of our big, fancy worldwide premiere to try and personify our show’s support of those three young men.

“Which is why I chose to put their three first names on the sweatshirt. The names their parents gave them.”

He said he had the idea the day before the premiere.

Sudeikis discussed his support for England during the European championship.

“The country has welcomed us and our production with open arms, hearts and minds,” he said.

Jason Sudeikis (Jordan Strauss/PA)

“As well as bestowing us with so many of the kind, talented and hard-working people that work on the show.

“Plus, I f****** love that Phil Foden kid.”

Sudeikis said anonymous social media users are “the new Klan hood”.

He added: “Until the folks that run these companies step up and handle their effect on the world, they’re going to continue to infect the world with their apathy.”