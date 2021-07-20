Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / TV

Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis discusses his support for abused England stars

By Press Association
July 20, 2021, 4:08 pm
Jason Sudeikis (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jason Sudeikis has said he felt it was “necessary” to show support for England players who were subjected to racial abuse.

The actor, who stars as an American football manager who is parachuted into a struggling English side in Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso, wore a jumper bearing the first names of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka at the show’s premiere last week.

The trio were racially abused on social media after missing penalties in the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

Sudeikis told British Vogue: “I just felt it was necessary to use the platform of our big, fancy worldwide premiere to try and personify our show’s support of those three young men.

“Which is why I chose to put their three first names on the sweatshirt. The names their parents gave them.”

He said he had the idea the day before the premiere.

Sudeikis discussed his support for England during the European championship.

“The country has welcomed us and our production with open arms, hearts and minds,” he said.

Season Two Premiere of “Ted Lasso”
Jason Sudeikis (Jordan Strauss/PA)

“As well as bestowing us with so many of the kind, talented and hard-working people that work on the show.

“Plus, I f****** love that Phil Foden kid.”

Sudeikis said anonymous social media users are “the new Klan hood”.

He added: “Until the folks that run these companies step up and handle their effect on the world, they’re going to continue to infect the world with their apathy.”

