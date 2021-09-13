Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Anna Wintour and Timothee Chalamet among early Met Gala arrivals

By Press Association
September 13, 2021, 11:33 pm
Keke Palmer was among the early arrivals at the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Keke Palmer was among the early arrivals at the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Stars including Dame Anna Wintour, Keke Palmer and Timothee Chalamet were among the early arrivals at the Met Gala.

A-listers descended on New York for the return of fashion’s biggest night after last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Met Gala has been shifted from its usual date of the first Monday in May, with an unfamiliar September slot.

The exhibition is called In America: A Lexicon of Fashion and will explore US fashion.

Palmer, the 28-year-old star of Hustlers, hosted a livestream from the carpet for Vogue magazine and was among the early arrivals.

She wore a black, floor-length Sergio Hudson gown complete with a glittering finish.

2021 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Keke Palmer was among the early arrivals at the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Comedian Ilana Glazer wore a feathered gown on the carpet while Hollywood star Chalamet, one of the evening’s hosts, looked striking in a white two-piece.

Palmer interviewed Vogue chief Dame Anna, who oversees the event.

Dame Anna wore a floral Oscar de la Renta dress and said it was a tribute to the late designer.

She told Palmer this year’s exhibition represents a new US, and “a whole patchwork of America, so it’s very diverse, it’s very inclusive, very sustainable and I think it symbolises that America is made up of so many different cultures”.

2021 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Anna Wintour oversees the Met Gala and wore an Oscar de la Renta gown (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Dame Anna was also full of praise for many of the young designers at this year’s Gala.

She said: “They’re so creative, they’re so fearless and they’re so much of their community.

“They’re all friends, they know each other, they spend time together and I think it’s a very hopeful sign for the future of American fashion.”

And of the decision to bring the Met Gala to September, Dame Anna said she wanted to send the message that “New York is back” following the pandemic.

The Met Gala, which raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, has been split into two this time around.

Part two – intended as a larger event after the more stripped-back September running – is scheduled for May 2 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal