Britney Spears thanks #FreeBritney fans for help in bid to end conservatorship

Britney Spears has thanked her global army of supporters for their efforts to help end her conservatorship.

Members of the #FreeBritney movement have campaigned for years against the legal arrangement that has controlled the pop superstar’s life and career since 2008.

Fans celebrated wildly outside a court in Los Angeles last week when Spears’s father, Jamie, was suspended from his role overseeing his daughter’s money.

#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it … pic.twitter.com/7OpsOKoHNc — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 4, 2021

The controversial conservatorship could be fully terminated by the end of the year.

The 39-year-old singer has now thanked her supporters, saying their backing reduced her to tears.

Spears tweeted: “#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it …

“I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true !!!!!”

I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true 💞 !!!!! — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 4, 2021

Spears, a once all-conquering pop star, has not performed live since 2018 amid a fierce row with her father.

She scored a decisive legal victory over the 69-year-old on a dramatic day in court last week.

A judge ruled Jamie staying involved with the conservatorship was no longer in his daughter’s best interests.

His legal team had fought against the move.

Spears’s newly appointed lawyer, Mathew S Rosengart, fulfilled his promise to take a more aggressive approach to end the conservatorship, which the star was placed under after being deemed incapable of looking after herself.

Mr Rosengart told the court his client would be “extraordinarily distraught” if Jamie stayed in the post.

A hearing to discuss terminating the conservatorship is set for November.