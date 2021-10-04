Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Britney Spears thanks #FreeBritney fans for help in bid to end conservatorship

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 12:38 am
Britney Spears has thanked her global army of supporters for their efforts to help end her conservatorship (PA)
Britney Spears has thanked her global army of supporters for their efforts to help end her conservatorship (PA)

Britney Spears has thanked her global army of supporters for their efforts to help end her conservatorship.

Members of the #FreeBritney movement have campaigned for years against the legal arrangement that has controlled the pop superstar’s life and career since 2008.

Fans celebrated wildly outside a court in Los Angeles last week when Spears’s father, Jamie, was suspended from his role overseeing his daughter’s money.

The controversial conservatorship could be fully terminated by the end of the year.

The 39-year-old singer has now thanked her supporters, saying their backing reduced her to tears.

Spears tweeted: “#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it …

“I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true !!!!!”

Spears, a once all-conquering pop star, has not performed live since 2018 amid a fierce row with her father.

She scored a decisive legal victory over the 69-year-old on a dramatic day in court last week.

A judge ruled Jamie staying involved with the conservatorship was no longer in his daughter’s best interests.

His legal team had fought against the move.

Spears’s newly appointed lawyer, Mathew S Rosengart, fulfilled his promise to take a more aggressive approach to end the conservatorship, which the star was placed under after being deemed incapable of looking after herself.

Mr Rosengart told the court his client would be “extraordinarily distraught” if Jamie stayed in the post.

A hearing to discuss terminating the conservatorship is set for November.

