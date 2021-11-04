Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Actor Nick Stahl discusses his return to Hollywood following addiction problems

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 6:01 pm
Nick Stahl in Carnivale (Home Box Office Inc/PA)
Nick Stahl in Carnivale (Home Box Office Inc/PA)

Actor Nick Stahl has said he has been “resilient” in tackling his problems with addiction and he has been “welcomed back” into Hollywood.

The Terminator star told the Hollywood Reporter he had no “brake pedal” when it came to alcohol and drugs and he was forced to pause his acting career after he started to struggle to “show up” for work.

He said things “got really bad for me”, according to the US publication.

Nick Stahl
Nick Stahl (Ian West/PA)

“It’s a horribly cliche child actor story, but I had a very unusual relationship to drugs and alcohol,” he added.

Stahl, 41, said: “I was pretty much hungover for every single day of work that I ever did, as a kid, in my early 20s, through all the films, through In The Bedroom, through Terminator, through Carnivale, through all of it.

“I didn’t really discriminate, I’d use anything to change the way I felt when I was sober.”

Stahl said his first taste of alcohol was like a “spiritual experience”.

“It just made sense to me.

“Suddenly, I had a freedom from thinking, from uncomfortability.

“I felt OK in my skin and I hadn’t really felt that before.

“I thought, ‘Oh! This is how you do life’.”

Terminator 3 – Stahl
Nick Stahl (Anthony Harvey/PA)

He said that when he moved to Los Angeles aged 16 he began drinking and partying.

“I was going to bars.

“I had a very easy time getting into these places.

“A lot of my friends were older, and I had a great time.”

Stahl said he “expected some resistance” to his return to acting.

“I figured I had a negative reputation.

“I knew that there were probably some questions.”

However he added: “Casting directors welcomed me back.

“There was maybe a little bit of hesitation at first but as soon as I got a couple jobs under my belt, I kept working.”

Earlier this year Stahl starred in television series Fear The Walking Dead and Animal Kingdom.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal