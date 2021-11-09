Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Petition to bar James Corden from Wicked film passes 50,000 signatures

By Press Association
November 9, 2021, 2:39 am
A petition to block James Corden from starring in the forthcoming film adaptation of the blockbuster musical Wicked has passed 50,000 signatures (Rick Findler/PA)
A petition to block James Corden from starring in the forthcoming film adaptation of the blockbuster musical Wicked has passed 50,000 signatures.

Chart-topping pop star Ariana Grande and British Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo will appear in the movie, which fills in the backstory of The Wizard Of Oz.

However, if fans get their wish Gavin & Stacey creator Corden, 43, will not be joining them.

Gavin and Stacey Christmas special filming – Wales
James Corden is beloved by many for creating Gavin & Stacey but online opposition has formed to his potential casting in Wicked (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The actor and TV host, an accomplished stage star who had widely panned roles in film adaptations of Cats and The Prom, is the target of an online petition calling for him to be barred from Wicked.

It states: “James Corden in no way shape or form should be in or near the production of Wicked the movie. that’s pretty much it.”

On Tuesday the petition, aimed at producers Universal Studios, had attracted more than 53,000 signatures and counting.

Signatories cited reasons for adding their names including “we’ve suffered enough” and “he must be stopped”.

Corden, a household name in the US thanks to his The Late Late Show, is yet to publicly respond to the petition.

Despite the opposition for his potential Wicked casting, Corden is an accomplished star of the stage.

In 2012 he won the Tony Award for best actor in a play for One Man, Two Guvnors.

His film career includes 2019’s Cats and 2020’s The Prom.

Cats was so poorly received Andrew Lloyd Webber, who wrote the original stage production’s music, bought a dog while describing the film as “off-the-scale all wrong”.

Corden’s performance in The Prom was also widely criticised. The star, who is straight, played a gay character in what some critics said was a distasteful portrayal.

Wicked will be directed by Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker Jon M Chu.

The Broadway production debuted in 2003 and has since surpassed one billion dollars (£742 million) in revenue – only the third show to do so alongside The Phantom Of The Opera and The Lion King.

