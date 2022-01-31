Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

First look at Sienna Miller and Michelle Dockery in Anatomy Of A Scandal

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 4:39 pm
Anatomy Of A Scandal (Netflix/PA)
Anatomy Of A Scandal (Netflix/PA)

Netflix has shared a first look at Sienna Miller and Michelle Dockery in psychological courtroom drama Anatomy Of A Scandal.

Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley led the six-part adaptation of Sarah Vaughan’s best-selling novel of the same name, with House Of Cards showrunner Melissa James Gibson.

The book, which was published in the UK in 2018, follows a Westminster politician whose marriage begins to unravel after he is accused of sexual misconduct, while his wife fights to prove his innocence.

Miller, 40, plays Oxford University graduate Sophie Whitehouse, the wife and mother-of-two who finds herself at the centre of the scandal.

The actress said: “I was a huge fan of the book and of my character Sophie.

“She is multi-faceted and facing the consequences of the decisions she has made in her life of privilege, that are catching up with her.

Michelle Dockery
Michelle Dockery plays criminal barrister Kate Woodcroft (Netflix/PA)

“I loved the arc and journey she embarks on and was thrilled to be part of such a talented cast and crew.”

Dockery, best known for playing Lady Mary Crawley in period drama Downton Abbey, will play criminal barrister Kate Woodcroft, who specialises in prosecuting sex crimes.

Actor Rupert Friend will play junior minister James Whitehouse, who is married to Sophie.

Sienna Miller and Rupert Friend
Sienna Miller and Rupert Friend in Anatomy Of A Scandal (Netflix/PA)

Co-creator Kelley, who wrote HBO drama Big Little Lies starring Reese Witherspoon and Meryl Streep, said: “Sex. Power. Privilege.

“Based on Sarah’s addictive book, the show tackles entitlement, truth and the boundaries of consent.

“It’s been a joy to partner with Netflix on this and see SJ bring it to such a rich and nuanced life.”

Anatomy Of A Scandal launches on Netflix on April 15.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal