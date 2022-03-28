Taylor Swift to receive honorary doctorate from New York University

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Taylor Swift to receive honorary doctorate from New York University

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 6:00 pm
Taylor Swift to receive honorary doctorate from NYU (Ian West/PA)
Taylor Swift to receive honorary doctorate from NYU (Ian West/PA)

Taylor Swift will receive an honorary doctor of fine arts at a commencement ceremony for New York University (NYU) students.

Swift, 32, will receive the accolade on May 18 during an event at Yankee Stadium in New York City alongside other graduates and honourees.

The 11-time Grammy winner will address the graduates and guests at the morning ceremony on behalf of all degree recipients for NYU’s class of 2022.

Swift is one of the most successful female artists of all time, and is the only woman to win the Grammy Award for best album three times.

The official title to be bestowed on Swift at the ceremony is doctor of fine arts, honoris causa.

NYU has previously been linked to Swift as the university conducted a course on the Pennsylvania-born singer-songwriter, although she played no direct role in the class.

Disability rights activist Judith Heumann will also be honoured and will receive a doctor of humane letters.

Judith Heumann
Judith Heumann (Alamy/PA)

She will deliver the degree recipients’ address at the evening ceremony to the classes of 2020 and 2021, whose celebrations were postponed due to pandemic-related restrictions.

Heumann, 74, previously featured in Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution, which was nominated in the best documentary category at the 2021 Oscars.

She is the author of Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir Of A Disability Rights Activist and presents podcast The Heumann Perspective, which spotlights members of the disability community.

NYU president Andrew Hamilton said: “I cannot overstate how thrilled I am to be coming together in person with graduates, parents, faculty and honourees for NYU’s commencement.

“Since 2019, we have been deprived of commencement’s festive, communal joy, and its absence has been keenly felt.”

