Ezra Miller charged with burglary by US state police

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 11:43 pm
Ezra Miller charged with burglary by US state police (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Ezra Miller charged with burglary by US state police (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Actor Ezra Miller has been charged by US police over an alleged burglary in the state of Vermont.

The Flash star, who has been embroiled in multiple controversies in the past several months, was issued with a citation and is expected to appear in Vermont Superior Court in September.

Vermont State police said the latest charge came following an investigation into a complaint in Stamford, Vermont.

Ezra Miller arriving for the Suicide Squad European Premiere, at the Odeon Leicester Square, London
Ezra Miller was previously arrested twice in Hawaii on charges including second-degree assault and disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

“On 05/01/2022 at approximately 1755 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a burglary complaint at a residence on County Road in the town of Stamford, Vermont,” the report read.

“The initial findings indicated that several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present.

“As a result of an investigation that included surveillance videos and statements, probable cause was found to charge Ezra M Miller with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling.”

Ezra Miller stars in the superhero blockbuster The Flash (Matt Crossick/PA)
Ezra Miller stars in the superhero blockbuster The Flash (Matt Crossick/PA)

The report added: “Miller ultimately was located on 08/07/2022 at approximately 2323 hours and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 09/26/2022 at 0815 hours for arraignment on the burglary charge.”

Miller, who identifies as they/them, was previously arrested twice in Hawaii on charges including second-degree assault and disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar.

The 29-year-old has also been accused of the abuse and grooming of a young girl.

It comes as Warner Bros confirmed that the superhero blockbuster is still going ahead amid the ongoing controversies with its star, with DC franchise boss David Zaslav saying he was “very excited” for the movie to be released.

