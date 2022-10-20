Jamie Foxx pays tribute to sister on second anniversary of her death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx has paid tribute to his sister on the second anniversary of her death.

The Oscar-winning star, 54, announced in October 2020 that DeOndra Dixon had died aged 36.

He marked the anniversary by sharing a series of photos of them together on Instagram.

He wrote: “Deondra I know ur in heaven making everyone laugh… and have everyone dancing to your songs.

“I miss you terribly, but I know that your soul is shining bright. I love u forever.”

Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger was among the famous names who shared messages of support, writing: “All the love.”

Dixon was born with Down syndrome and was later named an ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

Foxx and the foundation subsequently set up a fund in her memory.

The screen star, whose film roles include Django Unchained and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, announced news of her death two years ago with a heartfelt tribute.

He wrote: “My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned…

“I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light…”