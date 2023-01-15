Matt Smith: I would celebrate a CCA win with a few lagers with my mates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matt Smith: I would celebrate a CCA win with a few lagers with my mates

By Press Association
January 15, 2023, 11:17 pm
Matt Smith: I would celebrate a CCA win with a few lagers with my mates (Ian West/PA)
Matt Smith: I would celebrate a CCA win with a few lagers with my mates (Ian West/PA)

Matt Smith said that if he were to win at the 28th Critics Choice Awards, he would celebrate by having “a few lagers with my mates”.

The actor, who stars in CCA nominated series House Of The Dragon, said it was “lovely” to have been invited to the event in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Smith, who is nominated for best supporting actor for his role in the popular HBO series, was joined on the red carpet by fellow British stars including Claire Foy, Jude Hill, and Daisy Edgar Jones.

Many expressed their excitement about returning to the annual ceremony in-person, and meeting other members of the industry.

2023 Critics Choice Awards – Arrivals
Claire Foy arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“It’s really lovely to be invited to the party… it’s lovely to be part of it and be invited – let’s see if we win,” Smith told the CCA.

Asked what he would do to celebrate a win, he said: “Probably go and have a few lagers with my mates, a few lagers and a steak dinner.”

Foy stars in Women Talking, which is among the contenders for the CCA’s best picture.

She told the CCA that despite her “lingering” jet lag she was “really excited” to be attending the ceremony.

“I’m really excited to be here, really excited to see the all ladies again and just hopefully have a good time.”

Twelve-year-old Hill, who was last year’s winner of the CCA’s best young actor, said it was “weird” to be at the event with “so many famous people”.

Asked how he had prepared for Sunday’s ceremony, he told the CCA: “I did some jumping jacks (but) to be honest the adrenaline’s enough to keep me pumping.

“It feels so weird, there’s so many famous people who I never thought I’d be in the same room as, and they’re here tonight.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Press Room
Farrell stars in Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin, alongside Brendan Gleeson (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“There’s millions and millions of people I’d love to see, it’s hard to pick just one.”

Sunday’s ceremony will see Colin Farrell and Austin Butler go head to head directly for the first time as contenders for the CCA’s top acting award.

The pair have already been recognised separately for their performances in The Banshees Of Inisherin and Elvis, respectively – picking up accolades at the Golden Globe awards earlier this week.

Sci-fi thriller Everything Everywhere All At Once leads the film contenders at the awards, having earned 14 nominations.

The film – starring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and James Hong – was nominated best picture and best comedy, as well as several acting nods.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is joined in the top category by Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin, which also received nine nominations in total.

The film takes on Babylon, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, RRR, Tar, Women Talking, Elvis and Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans in the best picture category.

Blockbuster films Avatar: The Way Of Water, and Top Gun: Maverick also earned nods for best picture.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Austin Butler poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

At the Golden Globes on Tuesday, Farrell won the best performance by an actor in a motion picture: musical or comedy and Butler won the equivalent award for a dramatic motion picture.

The pair will battle it out for the CCA best actor award, and are joined by Brendan Fraser, Bill Nighy, Paul Mescal and Tom Cruise.

As well as Yeoh, CCA best actress nominees include Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Danielle Deadwyler, Margot Robbie and Michelle Williams.

US comedy show Abbott Elementary leads the television contenders at the Critics Choice Awards, having earned six nominations.

The star-studded ceremony will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles, and is due to begin at midnight UK time.

The CCA, the second major ceremony of the awards show season, is historically the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.

