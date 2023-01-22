Kylie Jenner reveals new name of son after deciding against original choice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kylie Jenner reveals new name of son after deciding against original choice

By Press Association
January 22, 2023, 11:30 am
Kylie Jenner has unveiled the name for her second child (Ian West/PA)
Kylie Jenner has finally revealed she has named her son Aire after previously deciding his original name was not right for him.

The reality TV star, 25, and US rapper Travis Scott, 31, initially named their second child Wolf Webster but later said they had changed it as they “didn’t feel like it was him”.

Alongside announcing his name, Jenner shared photos which showed her 11-month-old son’s face for the first time.

In the series of photos posted on her Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star can be seen dressed in a khaki zip hoodie while holding her son, who is wearing a shark-patterned onesie, on her hip as she poses in a mirror.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have two children together (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Another two images show the baby boy looking into the distance and a fourth of Jenner holding him in her lap while he smiles.

She captioned the post: “Aire” with a white heart emoji.

Jenner’s mother Kris commented on the photos, saying: “I love you Aire Webster” while her elder sister Kim Kardashian wrote: “The king!!! Young king!!!!!”

Model and friend Hailey Bieber also said “Aire angel” with a string of crying emojis.

Last February, she announced the arrival of her son with a black and white photo which showed a hand holding the baby’s tiny arm.

The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Kylie Jenner rose to fame alongside her Kardashian-Jenner siblings including reality TV star Kim Kardashian (Ian West/PA)

The caption said the baby arrived on February 2 – the day after the birthday of her four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Jenner rose to fame alongside her Kardashian-Jenner siblings on their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians which came to an end in June 2021 after 14 years and 20 seasons of the show.

Disney+ later announced it was launching a new reality show about the family, titled The Kardashians, which premiered last April.

Jenner chose to keep her first pregnancy private and did not go public with the news until Stormi was born in February 2018.

She announced the news of her second child with Scott, a chart-topping rapper whose songs include Highest In The Room and Sicko Mode, in a 90-second video shared on Instagram in September 2021.

