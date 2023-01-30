Jonas Brothers announce new album release date and tour at Walk Of Fame ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jonas Brothers announce new album release date and tour at Walk Of Fame ceremony

By Press Association
January 30, 2023, 8:35 pm Updated: January 30, 2023, 8:57 pm
The Jonas Brothers announced a new album release date and tour at the Walk Of Fame ceremony (PA)
The Jonas Brothers confirmed the release date for their new album and tour as they were inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The American boyband – made up of brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick – were joined by their families and legions of screaming fans at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday.

The trio paid tribute to their wives and children, and hailed the “amazing ride” they had been on over the past two decades.

Nick told crowds: “We’re so thankful for your support. It’s nice to reflect on this nearly 20-year journey and to commemorate here today.

“But we’re looking towards the future and what’s coming next. So, with that, I think that we should make a quick announcement.”

Over a frenzy of excited cheers, he continued: “We’re excited to announce today that our new album… will be coming out May 5. We can’t wait to see you on tour later this year. Thank you.”

The Jonas Brothers rose to fame with their appearances on Disney Channel, eventually becoming some of the network’s most popular stars thanks to their leading roles in the 2007 film Camp Rock and its 2010 sequel Camp Rock 2 – as well as their own series Jonas.

The New-Jersey-born brothers later launched individual music projects, which brought them further fame.

Capital FM Summertime Ball 2019 – Wembley Stadium
The US boyband – made up of brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick – were joined by their families and fans at the ceremony on Monday (Isabel Infantes/PA)

All three brothers thanked their parents for supporting them throughout their careers, as well as their own wives and children.

Addressing his daughters Valentia and Alena, Kevin said: “I will be honest, this is cool, but you two are my brightest stars. I love you.”

Joe, who is married to Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner, described his wife as “my partner in crime”.

“You keep me motivated and inspired every day. I strive to be as cool as you – have you got any plans later?” he said, prompting laughter from the audience.

He continued: “This journey has been a wild ride, and we are so grateful to have had the opportunity to share this passion for music for so long with the world.

Capital FM Summertime Ball 2019 – Wembley Stadium
The Jonas Brothers rose to fame with their appearances on Disney Channel (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“We’ve been through many ups and downs, but through it all we have remained brothers that stay true to our passion for music.”

Nick hailed his wife Priyanka Chopra as the “calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm” and said being parents together was “the greatest gift”.

The pair announced the birth of their first child, Malti Marie – who was born by surrogate – in January last year.

Addressing his young daughter, Nick said: “I can’t wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you and your friends.”

He added: “Kevin and Joe, I don’t want to get emotional – we can do that later – but I love you guys very much.”

Also giving remarks were the co-founders and directors of Republic Records – Monte and Avery Lipman – and US singer-songwriters Jon Bellion and Ryan Tedder.

“The Jonas Brothers got gypped. I see one star and three brothers and endless amounts of sidewalk,” said Tedder.

“These guys… in 20 years of making records, are the most professional, most thoughtful and consistent band I’ve ever worked with.”

Aside from their work as a trio, the brothers have also enjoyed successful solo careers.

Nick released his self-titled album in 2014, which yielded the hit singles Jealous, Chains and Levels, and is set to star in Amazon Studios’ upcoming film Foreign Relations.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2009 – Berlin
The brothers have also enjoyed successful solo careers (Ian West/PA)

Joe continues to front the the multi-platinum group DNCE, who debuted with smash hit Cake By The Ocean in 2016, and he starred in the 2022 film Devotion, while Kevin has expanded his television hosting repertoire.

In 2019, the band released Chasing Happiness, an Amazon documentary looking back at their rise to fame, which coincided with the release of their fifth studio album Happiness Begins.

The brothers continued to release new music in 2021 as they teamed up with American music producer and DJ Marshmello for the single Leave Before You Love Me.

They later released Remember This in partnership with NBCUniversal for the Tokyo Olympic Games, which paved the way for their sold-out Remember This Tour.

Their star is the 2,745th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which is at 7060 Hollywood Boulevard, and was awarded in the category of Recording.

