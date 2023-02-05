Adele remains one of few British artists to break America

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Adele remains one of few British artists to break America

By Press Association
February 5, 2023, 2:48 am
Adele remains one of select few British artists to break America (Ian West/PA)
Adele remains one of select few British artists to break America (Ian West/PA)

Adele remains one of the few British artists to have achieved the rare feat of breaking America.

The Tottenham-born singer is one of a select number of UK acts that has enjoyed success on both sides of the pond, even taking up residence in Los Angeles.

Adele’s first major US recognition came in 2009, when she scored Grammy nominations and wins over her debut album 19.

The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
The Tottenham-born singer has experienced significant success at the Grammys (PA)

At the ceremony in Los Angeles she took home best new artist and best female pop vocal performance for her hit song Chasing Pavements, aged just 20.

She would later take the Grammys by storm in 2012 and 2017, with her second and third albums 21 and 25, winning both album of the year and song of the year at both events.

The latter event saw her triumph over US heavyweight Beyonce for the top three prizes, with Adele dedicating one of the wins to her “idol” and even breaking the prize in half to try to share it.

The rivalry is to be reignited on Sunday, as her fourth studio album 30, nominated for seven gongs at the 2023 Grammys, goes up against Beyonce’s Renaissance, which has nine nods.

Adele’s US success later translated onto big and small screens, with her James Bond theme song Skyfall earning her the Oscar for best song in 2013.

In 2019 she was invited into the prestigious Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences alongside US pop titan Lady Gaga, as it attempted to raise its female membership,

Late last year she also added an Emmy to her collection, bringing her one step closer to the coveted EGOT status.

The title of EGOT is given to those that have won one of each of the four major US awards; an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony – and only 17 people have earned the status.

Adele would be one of only five British artists to make the list and the first woman to receive her title while still alive, after Audrey Hepburn was awarded both an Emmy and a Grammy posthumously.

Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Tim Rice and Sir John Gielgud also hold the title of EGOT.

Adele was awarded a primetime Emmy in 2022 for outstanding variety for her special Adele: One Night Only – which was filmed at Griffith Park in Los Angeles and broadcast on US network CBS.

Prior to the special’s release, which coincided with the release of 30 in November 2021, Adele also sat down for a high-profile interview with US TV talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

During the two-hour interview, the singer opened up about the album’s themes of divorce, motherhood and heartache.

Shortly after the highly anticipated album’s release, Adele announced a residency in Las Vegas, Nevada, scheduled to run from January to April 2022.

Adele – Las Vegas concert
Adele has delighted fans with her much-delayed Las Vegas residency (Ian West/PA)

But disaster struck soon after, when she was forced to cancel the dates at Caesars Palace hotel, announcing the news in a tearful video that “my show ain’t ready”.

Ten months later she made a triumphant debut at the residency on November 18 2022, apologising to fans but telling them that the show was “perfect” and “looked just like how I imagined”.

Thousands of fans travelled from across the US and the world for the first night of the postponed residency, with some saying they could “die happy” after seeing the show.

Adele has also found love stateside, after confirming her relationship with American sports agent Rich Paul in September 2021.

Last year the singer told fashion magazine Elle that she was “obsessed” with Paul and had “never been in love like this” – though she confirmed the pair were not engaged at the time.

Paul is the founder of management company Klutch Sports Group, which represents high-profile basketball stars including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and John Wall.

Early last year Adele hinted at the prospect of having more children, telling UK talk show host Graham Norton that she “had plans”.

