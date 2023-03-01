Justin Bieber officially cancels remainder of Justice world tour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Justin Bieber has officially cancelled the remaining dates on his Justice world tour, following previous health issues.

The Canadian singer, 29, has been forced to postpone the world tour several times previously, amid his ongoing recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS) is due to viral reactivation and is one of 60 causes of facial palsy, or facial paralysis as it is known in the US.

A post on the tour’s official Twitter page on Tuesday confirmed that the rest of the dates on the tour would be cancelled – including several in the US, Australia and Europe.

Justin Bieber has officially CANCELLED the remaining dates of his “Justice World Tour”. Check in with your point of purchase for refunds for your show dates. pic.twitter.com/vMZ2RsdlyR — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) February 28, 2023

Over the past year the tour has amassed over 55 million dollars (£46 million) in revenue, though fans expressed their dismay online that they had still not received previously promised refunds.

The official cancellations come months after Bieber first announced he was postponing the tour due to his RHS diagnosis – which he revealed in June last year.

He announced a return to the road in July but postponed shows again in September in order to “make my health a priority”.

At the time, Bieber said that shows in Europe had “taken a real toll on me” and he needs more time to “rest and get better”.