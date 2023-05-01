Dua Lipa leads first arrivals to the Met Gala 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dua Lipa leads first arrivals to the Met Gala 2023

By Press Association
Dua Lipa at the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/AP)
Dua Lipa at the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/AP)

Met Gala 2023 co-host Dua Lipa was one of the first celebrity arrivals to Met Gala 2023 on Monday, one of the biggest nights in the fashion calendar.

Marking the unveiling of the Metropolitan Museum’s exhibition Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty in New York, the event brings together A-listers across fashion, film and music.

German-born Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, was an influential fashion designer who served as creative director for Chanel, Fendi and his eponymous label.

Celebrities are asked to don outfits reflecting the exhibition’s theme, and singer Lipa, 27, was one of the first people to wear an archival Lagerfeld design.

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa (Evan Agostini/AP)

As co-host of the event – along with actors Penelope Cruz and Michaela Coel, tennis star Roger Federer and Vogue editor Dame Anna Wintour – she wore a vintage Chanel gown from the brand’s couture collection.

The white dress – in Chanel’s signature tweed fabric – had a corseted bodice, black trim and fringing at the hem.

German supermodel Claudia Schiffer originally wore the design in the early 90s.

Lipa accessorised the look with a statement Tiffany diamond necklace she said had never been seen before in public.

Rita Ora, left, and Taika Waititi
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi (Evan Agostini/AP)

Singer Rita Ora and her filmmaker husband Taika Waititi were also among some of the early arrivals to Monday’s event.

Ora wore a dramatic black dress with sheer panels, floral detailing and a long train, and Waititi donned a floor-length grey jacket, white trousers and a black flower on his lapel – reflecting his wife’s outfit.

Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz (Evan Agostini/AP)

Co-host Cruz wore a hooded white gown by Chanel, with a full skirt, sweetheart neckline and lots of silver detailing.

Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman (Evan Agostini/AP)

Big Little Lies actor Nicole Kidman wore a pale pink gown with delicate feathers on the voluminous skirt.

It is the same outfit she wore in the 2004 advertisement for the fragrance Chanel No5, directed by Baz Luhrmann.

To complement the dramatic dress, Kidman kept her hair loose and her make-up simple.

2023 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Emily Ratajkowski (Evan Agostini/AP)

Wearing a pale peach gown by Tory Burch, model Emily Ratajkowski’s look was ethereal – with layers of tulle and delicate linework over the dress. She had a black bow in her hair, in an apparent nod to Lagerfeld’s love of ribbons.

