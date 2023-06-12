Black Panther star Tenoch Huerta denies accusation of sexual assault

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Black Panther star Tenoch Huerta has denied an “unsubstantiated” accusation of sexual assault brought against him by a former partner.

The actor said the claim had spread “like wildfire” and he could not let it go “unchallenged”.

Huerta played the villainous feather serpent God Namor, in the blockbuster Marvel sequel, which also starred Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright.

It comes after the actor was accused of sexual assault by musician and activist Elena Rios on Twitter.

Letitia Wright and Tenoch Huerta attending the European premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Suzan Moore/PA)

In a lengthy statement posted to his Instagram story, Huerta said Rios had “misrepresented” their interactions and that their relationship last year was “entirely consensual at all times”.

“A false and completely unsubstantiated accusation about me has spread like wildfire — and I cannot let it go unchallenged any longer,” the statement read.

“About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months. It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest.

“And throughout it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship.

“After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends.

“As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage.”

Huerta added that he was “deeply grateful” to those who had supported him and were “willing to look at the facts and reflect” before “rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion”.

“Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue,” he said.

“And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive.”