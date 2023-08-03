Church of Scientology describes Leah Remini claims as ‘pure lunacy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Church of Scientology describes Leah Remini claims as ‘pure lunacy’

By Press Association
The Church of Scientology describes Leah Remini claims as ‘pure lunacy’ (Ian West/PA)
The Church of Scientology has described claims made against it by actor Leah Remini as “allegations of pure lunacy”.

Remini, known for US sitcoms including The King Of Queens and Kevin Can Wait, has filed a lawsuit against the organisation and its leader David Miscavige.

In a statement, the actor said she had endured 17 years of “psychological torture, defamation, surveillance, harassment, and intimidation” which had “significantly” impacted her life and career.

Her statement read: “I believe I am not the first person targeted by Scientology and its operations, but I intend to be the last.”

On Thursday, the Church of Scientology’s response described Remini as “an anti-free speech bigot” and a “horrible person”.

The statement read: “This lawsuit is ludicrous and the allegations pure lunacy.

“The Church is not intimidated by Remini’s latest act of blatant harassment and attempt to prevent truthful free speech.”

The statement also accused Remini of profiting from her “fabrications”.

In her lawsuit, filed on Wednesday, the actor accused the Church of “mob-style operations and attacks” on her and other “victims and survivors”.

The complaint alleges attacks on Remini were activated by the Church’s Office of Special Affairs (OSA) and their operatives meant to “totally restrain and muzzle,” “obliterate,” and “ruin” her.

She said: “With this lawsuit, I hope to protect my rights as afforded by the Constitution of the United States to speak the truth and report the facts about Scientology.

“I feel strongly that the banner of religious freedom does not give anyone license to intimidate, harass and abuse those who exercise their First Amendment rights.”

High-profile figures known to have been associated with the Church of Scientology include John Travolta and Tom Cruise.