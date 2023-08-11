Tyrese Gibson sues Home Depot over racial profiling incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Tyrese Gibson sues Home Depot over racial profiling incident

By Press Association
Tyrese Gibson sues Home Depot for over £790,000 over racial profiling incident (Ian West/PA)
Fast And Furious franchise star Tyrese Gibson is suing US hardware store The Home Depot for over a million dollars (£790,000) after allegedly being racially profiled in one of its stores.

The US actor, 44, claimed he and two associates were subjected to “outrageous discriminatory mistreatment” during the incident in February.

Gibson has starred as Roman Pearce in seven of the blockbuster films, alongside Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson.

A lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Wednesday and obtained by the PA news agency detailed the incident that had occurred in The Home Depot store in West Hills, in Los Angeles County.

The Fast And Furious franchise star claims he was subjected to ‘outrageous discriminatory mistreatment’ at a hardware store in February (PA)

The suit stated that the store cashier had been “very slow scanning items and the process took twenty minutes”.

They had then refused to accept Gibson’s credit card to complete the transaction.

When Gibson had asked to speak to the manager, he was refused, and was only able to complete his purchase after a “heated discussion” with the cashier.

“Gibson, one of the most recognizable Black actors and musicians in the United States, and his associates, craftsmen Mora and Hernandez, experienced outrageous discriminatory mistreatment and consumer racial profiling first-hand inside The Home Depot retail store,” the lawsuit stated.

“While Plaintiffs attempted to make an in-store purchase, store clerks purposely interfered with and refused to process the transaction based on their groundless suspicion of Gibson, Mora and Hernandez arising from their skin color.”

It continued: “Gibson is a long-time customer of The Home Depot and over time he has purchased no less than $1,000,000 (£790,000) worth of materials from the company.

“The actions of the cashier and manager were discriminatory based on race and origin. There is no other plausible explanation for the mistreatment of Plaintiffs.

“The transaction was refused, despite Gibson’s repeated authorizations, because of Plaintiffs’ skin color and, in the case of Mora and Hernandez, also because of their national origin.

“This is a clear and deplorable instance of discriminatory mistreatment and consumer racial profiling.

“The treatment of Gibson, Mora and Hernandez by The Home Depot was humiliating and demeaning.”

Gibson and his associates are seeking damages in an amount “to be proven at trial but believed to be in excess of one million dollars (£790,000),” according to the lawsuit.