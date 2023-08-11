Kim Kardashian shares throwback pictures to mark Kylie Jenner’s 26th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kim Kardashian shares throwback pictures to mark Kylie Jenner’s 26th birthday

By Press Association
Kim Kardashian shares throwback pictures to mark Kylie Jenner’s 26th birthday (Doug Peters/PA)
Kim Kardashian shares throwback pictures to mark Kylie Jenner’s 26th birthday (Doug Peters/PA)

Kim Kardashian said her “heart melts” as she shared throwback pictures of herself and Kylie Jenner to celebrate her half-sister’s 26th birthday.

The reality star, 42, said she would always be there for Jenner “no matter what” in a post on social media on Thursday.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote: “My baby! I see these pics and my heart melts!

“You are so silly and always knew what you wanted out of life! You never ever wavered and that’s just like you today! The most beautiful eyes and sweetest freckles and I can hear baby Kylie’s voice still!

“I love being your big sister and will always be here for you no matter what!”

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Khloe Kardashian said she “could not survive” without her sisters and hailed the “beautiful memories” they made together.

She wrote: “To the girl who can make anyone feel as if the universe is on their side.

“To the girl who makes everyone and anyone feel special and seen. You are a safe space. A space of love and serenity…. Happy birthday sweet @kyliejenner.

“I know you don’t need me to tell you this but, Never stop being exactly who you are. You are love, peace, patience, grace, understanding, I can go on and on. You are the salt of the Earth.”

She added: “My biggest wish is that you understand how important you are on this planet.

“How many lives you have changed simply by being you and to take advantage of the chances we get to create beautiful memories with one another.

“After all, memories are all we have at the end of the day.”

Earlier, Kendall Jenner and Kardashian/ Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner also posted to mark the occasion.

Kris, 67, thanked her youngest daughter for giving her “another chapter at motherhood” and said she was one of her “life’s biggest blessings”.

In a post to her Instagram, the mother of six said: “Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!!!

“You may be the youngest but sometimes you are much wiser and more mature than me!!!!”

She added: “I am so proud of the woman you have grown into. You surprise me every day with your wisdom, love, sensitivity and compassion.

“You are the most amazing daughter, mother, sister, auntie, granddaughter, and BFF to everyone you know! I am so proud of you…

“You are so sweet, kind to everyone, generous, funny, loving, smart, creative, decisive, and always full of surprises.