Attorney: Claims by NFL star whose life inspired The Blind Side are ‘absurd’

By Press Association
Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Michael Oher (Nick Wass/AP, File)
Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Michael Oher (Nick Wass/AP, File)

The family who took NFL star Michael Oher into their home, inspiring the film The Blind Side, say claims they misled the player about his adoption are “outlandish, hurtful and absurd”.

On Monday, Oher filed a petition claiming that Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy placed him under a conservatorship, rather than adopting him, and have enriched themselves at his expense.

The 37-year-old former tackle has asked for the conservatorship to be terminated, along with requesting a full accounting of the money earned from the use of his name and story.

His story was made into the 2009 film The Blind Side, which starred Quinton Aaron as Oher, Sandra Bullock as Leigh Anne Tuohy, and Tim McGraw as Sean Tuohy.

It was nominated for two Academy Awards in 2010: best picture, and best actress for Bullock – which she won.

In a lengthy statement shared with the PA news agency Martin Singer, attorney for Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, said Oher had attempted to “run this play before”.

“Anyone with a modicum of common sense can see that the outlandish claims made by Michael Oher about the Tuohy family are hurtful and absurd,” the statement read.

“The idea that the Tuohys have ever sought to profit off Mr Oher is not only offensive, it is transparently ridiculous.

“Through hard work and good fortune, Sean and Leigh Anne have made an extraordinary amount of money in the restaurant business.

“The notion that a couple worth hundreds of millions of dollars would connive to withhold a few thousand dollars in profit participation payments from anyone – let alone from someone they loved as a son – defies belief.”

The 82nd Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles
Sandra Bullock with the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role received for The Blind Side, at the 82nd Academy Awards (Ian West/PA)

The statement continued: “In reality, the Tuohys opened their home to Mr Oher, offered him structure, support and, most of all, unconditional love.

“They have consistently treated him like a son and one of their three children. His response was to threaten them.”

Mr Singer added that the Tuohys had “always been up front” with how Oher’s conservatorship had been established.

The statement added: “Unbeknownst to the public, Mr Oher has actually attempted to run this play several times before – but it seems that numerous other lawyers stopped representing him once they saw the evidence and learned the truth.

“Sadly, Mr Oher has finally found a willing enabler and filed this ludicrous lawsuit as a cynical attempt to drum up attention in the middle of his latest book tour.”

Oher released his first memoir I Beat The Odds, in 2011, and is currently promoting his second – When Your Back’s Against The Wall.

Mr Singer’s statement added: “The Tuohys will always care deeply for Mr Oher. They are heartbroken over these events.

“They desperately hope that he comes to regret his recent decisions, makes different choices in the future and that they someday can be reconciled with him.

“In the meantime, however, they will not hesitate to defend their good names, stand up to this shakedown and defeat this offensive lawsuit.”