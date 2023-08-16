Madonna on 65th birthday: I’m more determined to help others after hospital stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Madonna on 65th birthday: I’m more determined to help others after hospital stay

By Press Association
Madonna developed a ‘serious bacterial infection’ which led to a several-day stay in hospital (Yui Mok/PA)
Madonna developed a 'serious bacterial infection' which led to a several-day stay in hospital (Yui Mok/PA)

Madonna has said experiencing her own “hospitalisation” has made her “even more determined to help others”.

The US hitmaker urged her fans to donate to a charity which helps orphaned children in the African country Malawi as she celebrated her 65th birthday on Wednesday.

In a video posted to Raising Malawi, which was co-founded by Madonna, she said: “Having experienced my own recent hospitalisation, I’m even more determined to help others.

“With over 50% of Malawi’s population being under 18, the need for assistance is huge.

“My birthday is coming up and the best present I can ask for is for you to support raising Malawi’s work in child healthcare.

“Our current goal is to continue building a new wing for the Mersey James Centre. While we have raised 200,000 dollars, we still have a remaining 85,000 dollars to meet our target.

“I would be deeply grateful for your support in helping us make this dream come true.

“Your generous contributions will enable us to continue providing essential medical care for so many children. Thank you once again for your positivity, love and support.”

Madonna has four adopted children from Malawi – David, Mercy and twins Estere and Stella, along with two biological children, Lourdes and Rocco.

Following a stay in intensive care earlier this year, her North American dates for The Celebration Tour were postponed.

Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary said in June she had developed a “serious bacterial infection” which led to a several-day stay in hospital.

In July, the Queen of Pop posted on Instagram she was focusing on “getting stronger” and earlier this week Live Nation announced rescheduled dates for her North American shows.

Across her four-decade career, she has had hits with Like A Virgin, Papa Don’t Preach, Material Girl, Like A Prayer and Vogue along with raising awareness for the LGBTQ+ community and HIV/Aids.